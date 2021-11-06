Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena tangles up Middletown, captures outright league title, 35-7

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High football team resembled an octopus in Friday night’s 35-7 demolition of Middletown. If one arm didn’t wrap up a Mustang, one of the other seven tentacles did.

With the win, the Saints (8-1, 6-0 NCL I) clinched sole possession of the North Central League I crown for the first time since 2011, the 2014 team tying Fort Bragg for first place but losing the head-to-head tiebreaker.

St. Helena not only won this year’s title outright but lapped the field in the process, outscoring NCL I foes 208-33 and its nine opponents overall 293-67.

Saints head coach Ian MacMillan and his staff of Rich Cotruvo, Steve Shifflett, Steve Vargus and Brendan Shanks have fistfuls of section championship rings from their time at Justin-Siena and/or Napa High. While MacMillan would love nothing more than to bring a CIF North Coast Section Division VII title to St. Helena, which would be its first since 1977, just reaching the summit of the NCL I is a proud achievement.

“They have come a long way,” MacMillan said. “We’ve got 23 kids on this team, so to play a schedule and make it through the season — having games canceled, and not playing for two weeks — is impressive. To fight through that and practice and overcome those things was super impressive. I could not be more proud of them.”

Perhaps the most telling aspect of the Saints’ NCL I dominance was the level of admiration longtime Middletown head coach Bill Foltmer showed. Foltmer has coached several teams in his own tenure that have showed superiority in the NCL I.

“We got outmanned up front,” he said. “They’re champions for a reason. They blew through our league. They did not have a close game in the league. They are a very good football team. They are well-coached and took it to us in all aspects of the game. Maybe I’m disappointed that we didn’t make more of a game of it. I thought some of our kids would play a little better, but on the flip side we lost to a very good football team. They’re better than us, no ifs ands or buts about it. My hat’s off to them. I’m friends with the coaches. They do a good job and I wish them well in the playoffs. I hope they win the section, and I think they have the team that can do it.”

Ivan Robledo, who has annihilated the Saints’ offensive record book, carried just four times but was amply impactful at linebacker.

St. Helena took a pick-your-poison approach at running the ball. Keaton Smith led the Saints with 130 yards on nine carries, including a 54-yard touchdown. Harrison Ronayne added 51 yards on eight carries and a 9-yard touchdown. Quarterback Spencer Printz scored on a 7-yard run and completed 6 of 7 passes for 118 yards, with touchdown passes of 8 yards to Robledo and 51 to Ronayne.

“The versatility is the idea so you can’t just key on one person,” MacMillan said, giving credit to the offensive line. “Obviously the people touching the ball are special, but you can’t do anything unless the O-line is working together. They are really getting off the ball well. We stress to them how important they are for everybody.”

The Saints offensive line of Cal Lehman, Alexzander Svenningsen, Jadon Meyer, Jorge Gonzalez, Orlando Segura and tight end Henry Dixon opened up lanes like a hospitality suite to the tune of 362 yards on 39 plays.

St. Helena took the opening kickoff and marched 74 yards on a 12-play march that Printz capped off with one of his touchdown runs. Middletown answered with a 60-yard, 10-play drive that Brandon Costlow finished with a 9-yard run.

After that, the Saints scored 28 unanswered points while their defense smothered the Mustangs, allowing just 187 yards on 48 plays — 44 of them coming on a pass from quarterback Luke Hoogendoorn to Costlow.

MacMillan said the Saints’ defensive performance was reflective of their growing comfort in Vargus’ system in his fourth season as defensive coordinator.

The individual contributors were also vast. Ronayne recorded two tackles for losses and Dixon had one. Svenningsen added a quarterback sack, and Robledo intercepted a pass. Meyer, Dixon and Robledo each had three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards), and Ronayne, Svenningsen and Vincent Altemus each had one.

“Obviously offense wins games, defense wins championships,” MacMillan said. “We gave up just seven points; what more can you ask for? If you hold a team to 14 points or less, you should win. I think the kids have bought into that mindset. We have put in a lot of effort on that side of the ball and what we have planned, good things will happen.”

The Saints will learn of their playoff fate on Sunday. St. Helena’s lone defeat this season was a 14-13 setback on Sept. 10 to projected No. 1 seed in its playoff bracket, Petaluma’s St. Vincent de Paul, which hosts Santa Rosa at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“At this point in the season, every team becomes good,” MacMillan said. “We have to take care of the little things in terms of doing our school work, getting to school on time, icing our injuries, going to bed early, putting in extra film study. Those are the little things that separate section title teams.”

St. Helena JV 41, Middletown 6

Behind the offensive line of Isaiah Williams, Justin Sanchez, Ethan Olivares, Branon Burgess, Bryan Alfaro and tight end Andrew Velasco, the Saints compiled 353 yards of total offense — all rushing. Sam Raunegger compiled 192 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 32 and 9 yards. Micah Marquez added 87 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Wynton Meyer compiled 74 yards on five carries, with touchdown runs of 41, 13 and 5 yards.

Defensively, Marquez returned an interception 18 yards for a score for one of his two thefts and also recovered a fumble. Andrew Rayner also had an interception. Burgess had a sack and tackle for loss. Tom Woods also recorded a tackle for loss. Marquez and Antonio Olivares each had three impact tackles, and Carlos Maldonado, Raunegger, Burgess and Williams had one apiece.