Napa Valley Prep Football: Streblow is new football head coach at Justin-Siena

Justin-Siena has announced the hiring of 2004 alumnus Tyler Streblow as its varsity football head coach following the recent resignation of 1998 alumnus Brandon LaRocco as a head coach and teacher at the school.

LaRocco said his family is moving from Vacaville to the Pleasanton area because of his wife’s new job opportunity.

Streblow served on LaRocco’s staff for the past six as offensive coordinator, helping guide the Braves to the North Coast Section Division 4 championship game this past fall.

Streblow coached under LaRocco’s predecessor, Rich Cotruvo, in a variety of roles that included quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator and helped the Braves win section titles in 2012 and 2014.

“We are very excited to have Tyler Streblow take over the football program,” Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman said. “Tyler has proven himself to be dedicated, incredibly knowledgeable, and able to teach and relate to his players. He has been an integral part of the success of the Justin-Siena football program in many different roles and is a valued member of our faculty as well.

“We look forward to Tyler building on the success of the Justin-Siena football program and

continuing to develop young athletes not only as players, but as people.”

Streblow was the quarterback of Justin-Siena’s 2003 NCS championship team.

“I am incredibly honored and blessed to be named the next head football coach at Justin-Siena High School,” he said. “I look forward to carrying on the tradition and legacy that has been passed down from all the former coaches.

"I am so grateful for Coach LaRocco and all he has done for me as a mentor and friend. He will be missed, but we are incredibly happy for him and his future plans. “I want to thank Justin-Siena for giving me the opportunity to lead such a storied program. This is truly a dream come true. I am excited for the future and being able to work with such amazing coaches and student athletes.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.