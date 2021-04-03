Napa Valley Prep Football: Trojans stun Grizzlies with last-minute rally, 14-13

“They were playing off of the line of scrimmage and I just, I made it up in the huddle,” Krist said. “We’ve never practiced it. We got in and I had the right kids to run it. Our receiver did a great job of timing the play, he caught the ball, and really waited to draw people to them and to allow CJ to get to the outside of him. He waited until a corner came up and he just, he couldn't have done it better. If we were to have practiced it, it would have never worked that well.”

The Trojans found themselves at the 10-yard line, but it wasn’t a foregone conclusion. Red-zone scores had been hard to accomplish all evening, as both defenses held strong deep in their own territory. In fact, each side opened the game by stopping the other team inside of the 10-yard line on fourth down.

But Powers continued to find sneaky yardage against the Grizzlies and grinded his way to the 3-yard line. The Napa defense had stopped fullback Mario Zarco for most of the game, but the junior had his best run when it counted. Zarco grabbed three of his six total yards going through the heart of the Petaluma line and crossed the goal line with 28.7 seconds remaining.