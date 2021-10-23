Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage allows only special teams scores in 66-14 rout of Sonoma Valley

The night also saw some of the Crushers' own fireworks on special teams, when Mo Schaumkel had an 85-yard touchdown kickoff return.

“Honestly, it was just the great blocking,” Schaumkel said. “It was just our wedge — our little wedge cross and everything. I just hit the wedge and then went outside and just did what we could do and scored.”

Leach was also happy to see the special teams add to the point total.

“It's always good to have special team scores just because it's a fifth of the game,” he explained. “People don't realize that in high school; it's literally one-fifth of the game. It’s 20% of the game. So we've got to spend 20% of our time on it and we do — we don't cheat the game. We work on special teams all the time, so it's great to have that rewarded.”

The win is also huge because there is now a three-way tie for the Vine Valley Athletic League title after American Canyon beat Casa Grande 48-30.

Up next for Vintage is its regular-season finale, as the visitor in Big Game 50 against crosstown rival Napa High this Friday night. It will be the first time Vintage has been the road team in an even-numbered Big Game in series history. This will also be the second Big Game of the 2021 calendar year, which is also a first for the rivalry. Napa leads the all-time series 29-18-2, with the Crushers winning the last four Big Games.