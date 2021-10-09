Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage batters American Canyon with rushing attack, 34-12

Vintage limited the Wolves to 208 yards of total offense on 55 plays. The Crushers also held American Canyon’s normally vaunted running game to 133 yards on 34 carries.

“They ran it down our throat until we realized that we had to match their intensity,” Leach said. “Once we did, you saw that the tide turned. We encourage teams to do that against us. They had some good runs in the beginning.”

For Vintage, Riley Anderson had a sack and Diego Davis added a tackle for loss. Materne led the team with four impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards), while Davis had three and Joey Reyes two. Canepa and Anderson each had one.

For the Wolves, Ray Vaughn had three tackles for losses and Ryan Landaverde had two. David Garcia, Sean Yumang and Aken each added one. Liu and Tobyn Bunch each had two impact tackles, and Garcia, Aken, Anderson and Landavere added one apiece. Aken also had a sack. Kamel Jones Jr. and Vaughn each recovered a fumble.

“We want to see assignment retention and continued improvement on tackling, getting off the ball, playing a full series,” Montante said. “It’s about reading your keys and having your eyes on formation recognition. Our guys played well in spurts, but you can’t do that against good football teams.”