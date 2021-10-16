Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage blanks Justin-Siena until fourth quarter in 40-7 rout

The last part of the three-headed monster for the Crushers was senior Mo Schaumkel, who has been battling injuries but ran four times for 19 yards.

Performing well in his first varsity start at quarterback was Elias Alvarez. The junior ran nine times for 69 yards and also scored a touchdown.

“His thing is all about confidence,” Leach said of Alvarez, the nephew of 2017 Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and 1997 Napa County Football Player of the Year Conrad Alvarez.

“He’s a big, strong kid. He made a great play in the 14 GT to score. He's gaining more experience every time, so it's very important obviously being a junior, and him being kind of the guy that we need to count on next year. So excited about his progress. He’s a consummate leader. He works harder than anyone on the team, so we’re very excited about him moving forward.”

Justin-Siena (4-4, 2-2 VVAL) got its lone score of the game when Robby Sangiacomo picked up a fumble and rumbled to the end zone from 52 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter.