Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage cleans up in 57-6 rout of Oakland

Sometimes a get-right game is just what the doctor ordered.
That was exactly what the Vintage football team had Friday night when it demolished Oakland, 57-6, to get its first win of the season.
Crushers head coach Dylan Leach was happy to see Vintage (1-2) play a relatively clean game.
“We eliminated our penalties and we eliminated some execution things that hurt us last week in the Cardinal Newman game,” Leach said of that 36-29 loss. “So obviously excited about that, and to get in the win column is better than the loss column.”
Vintage senior running back Diego Davis was happy to finally get the first win of the season, as well.
“It was great,” Davis said. ”After those first two losses, we played good (and) together today.”
The Crushers scored early and often and got four touchdowns from Davis, two from the air and two on the ground.
“I’ve said this from the get-go. I feel Diego Davis is one of the best players in Northern California. I feel like he needs to get his due,” Leach said of the senior. “He’s one of the best linebackers we’ve ever had here in the middle and he’s so versatile. He's a program kid. He does everything right. His nutrition is on point, his weight training is on point. His academics are on point. He’s the consummate Crusher. He’s our captain, he’s our leader, he’s the guy we look to, he’s the guy that I trust, and he’s the guy that I will feature.”
Davis ended the night rushing five times for 41 yards and catching three passes for 44 yards.
Vintage had its best game on the defensive side of the ball, as well, racking up four sacks. The Crushers also held Oakland (0-2) to minus-2 yards rushing and 135 yards through the air.
The Wildcats threw the ball on every offensive play.
“It was really weird,” Davis said of all the passes. “I had no tackles today. I still had a pick, but I still had no tackles. It was weird just only pass plays, not a single run play.”
The Crushers limped into the game with a plethora of injuries. This game also proved to be a good chance for the coaches to see what they had behind the starters.
“We’re shooting for championships no matter who's here, no matter who we're teaching, no matter who we’re coaching, no matter who’s on the field,” Leach said. “So we've got to get over injuries and the next guy's got to step up, and that's just football.”
Vintage will be back in action next Friday night in their most important game of the season when they visit Casa Grande-Petaluma at 7 p.m.
“They're a good program,” Leach said. “They're coached very well. John (Antonio, Gauchos head coach) does a good job over there with his staff.”
