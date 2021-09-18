Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage cleans up in 57-6 rout of Oakland

Sometimes a get-right game is just what the doctor ordered.

That was exactly what the Vintage football team had Friday night when it demolished Oakland, 57-6, to get its first win of the season.

Crushers head coach Dylan Leach was happy to see Vintage (1-2) play a relatively clean game.

“We eliminated our penalties and we eliminated some execution things that hurt us last week in the Cardinal Newman game,” Leach said of that 36-29 loss. “So obviously excited about that, and to get in the win column is better than the loss column.”

Vintage senior running back Diego Davis was happy to finally get the first win of the season, as well.

“It was great,” Davis said. ”After those first two losses, we played good (and) together today.”

The Crushers scored early and often and got four touchdowns from Davis, two from the air and two on the ground.