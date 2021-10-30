Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage clinches share of VVAL title with 70-7 rout of Napa in Big Game 50

Friday night’s Big Game L between the Vintage and Napa High football teams was already historic in that the rivalry had reached its 50th contest.

More history was made when Vintage trounced the Grizzlies by the largest margin of victory in Big Game history, 70-7.

The win guaranteed the Crushers (6-3, 5-1 VVAL) a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title.

“It means everything,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said of winning Big Game. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on and any types of records, any types of things. Big Game is like in our goals — that’s in our top three goals every year, so what a great opportunity. These kids came out, executed, played their hearts out. Really happy for a lot of guys.”

For the Crushers, the story of the game was senior running backs Diego Davis, Mosaati Schaumkel and Dylan Smith, who each scored twice, and quarterback Tytan Bradley, who was also part of two scores.

Davis ended up being named Great American Rivalry Series Big Game MVP and Schaumkel nabbed the Napa Valley Register’s Vintage Big Game MVP award.

“I cannot say enough about Diego Davis,” Leach said. “I think he's underrated. In the college world, I hope he gets a chance. He has a work ethic like nobody else I’ve seen — just an absolute monster. Hopefully, he’ll get an opportunity to go play in college.”

Davis had his first score on a 57-yard touchdown run, breaking a tackle as he turned the left corner, and he ended the night with 96 yards rushing on just four carries. But his biggest play was a 78-yard pick-six, as he leaped to snag a line drive from Napa quarterback Jovanni Palma.

“Whenever your defense is shutting people down and scoring themselves, then that's a plus,” Leach said. “It's always a good thing.”

Schaumkel scored the game’s first points on a 24-yard run and caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Bradley off a flea-flicker for the third score. Speaking of trick plays, Justin Ray took a toss from Bradley and found Nate Materne for a 65-yard score.

Smith scored from 9 and 7 yards out and finished with 123 yards on 13 rushes. Bradley added a 4-yard rushing score and finished with 25 yards on three carries. Through the air, he had 67 yards while completing 2 of 3 passes.

Vintage at Napa football box score Vintage 70, Napa 7

Napa (0-9, 0-5 VVAL) scored its touchdown when Palma connected with Christoph Horton for a 3-yard scoring pass to make it 42-7 with 2:52 left in the first half.

“When we execute, we play Napa football — what I’ve been preaching all year. We’re not a bad team,” Napa High head coach Askari Adams said of his team’s scoring drive. “But, especially tonight, it just wasn't consistent.”

Both teams will have different agendas when the regular season concludes next Friday night. Napa will look to get its first victory of the season when it hosts Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m.

“We got one more game, seniors’ last game, and we got 17 so it shouldn't be hard to get them pumped up for the week,” Adams said. “You're getting pumped up for the week. I mean, this is a tough one for them, so we'll do what we can. But they’ve got to come ready to practice on Monday.”

As for Vintage, the regular season ended with Big Game. They will have their league bye next week before awaiting their fate as far as making the CIF North Coast Section Division I playoffs.

The Crushers were tied for first place with American Canyon, Petaluma and Casa Grande coming into Friday. But American Canyon lost to Justin-Siena, and one of the other two could lose when they square off at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Egg Bowl at Casa Grande.

“We're just gonna keep showing up to practice until someone tells me I can’t,” Leach said of the bye week before playoffs. “So these guys will put their time in, they’ll go work, and we’re gonna show up, man. We're gonna go out and play until someone tells me that we're not in.”

Vintage’s fifth straight win cuts Napa’s all-time lead in the series to 29-19-2. It was the first time in Big Game history there have been two in one calendar year. It was also the first time Vintage was the visitor in an even-numbered Big Game.