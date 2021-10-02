Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage hands Petaluma its first loss, 55-14

It was just a matter of time before the Vintage High football team brought back some normalcy by dominating an opponent.
That certainly was the case Friday night as the Crushers celebrated Homecoming by walloping previously unbeaten Petaluma, 55-14, in a Vine Valley Athletic League showdown at Memorial Stadium.
“It felt great to finally see us all come together and work as a unit,” Vintage senior running back Dylan Smith said. “Nothing real big went wrong — a couple of little things that we’ve got to work on, of course, but we really worked as a unit today and it showed for sure.”
Playing like their fans expect them to on a weekly basis, the Crushers got it done in all three phases of the game.
“I just thought we executed a lot better,” Vintage head coach Dylan leach said afterward. “I think we had a couple of minor mistakes penalty-wise, but nothing that like set us back right to where it was third and 25 or something like that. We didn't put the ball on the ground and, obviously, turnovers, field position, our special teams played well for the most part.”
The glaring difference for the Crushers (2-3, 1-1 VVAL) was the execution on the special teams. In previous weeks it had been leaky, but on Friday night they were flying all over the field and making plays.
“This is the thing — we spend a lot of time on that even prior to this night,” Leach said of the fixed-up specials. “Coach (Kyle) Archer does a hell of a job with specials. We just had a lack of communication and execution over the last few weeks. So it's great to get those guys back in their lanes, tackling, getting downfield and breaking down, and making plays.”
Another reason Vintage was able to get a lopsided victory was the emergence of Smith. He ran for 189 yards on 13 carries, including a whopping five touchdowns.
“Feels good to be back,” Smith said of his huge night. “I haven’t been able to do that in a while because of my injury, so it’s good to be back.”
“Dylan got banged up, obviously our first week, and we got him back last week,” Leach said of the three-year varsity starter. “We felt like he just hasn’t been himself running-wise. Now that he’s back healthy and running at 100%, we wanted to make sure that he got the bulk of the carries so he can get back in shape.”
Also finding the end zone was Diego Davis. He scored once rushing and once through the air. With 4:24 left in the first quarter, he found paydirt from 19 yards out. Then, Tytan Bradley found him for a 13-yard touchdown reception with 7:37 left in the first half.
Bradley also found Brandon Cruz for his second and final touchdown through the air, a 7-yard connection with 11:30 left in the third quarter.
The Trojans (5-1, 1-1 VVAL) got on the board on a 1-yard run by Henry Ellis with 1:23 left in the first quarter. Their other score saw Ellis find Neill Castro for a 17-yard touchdown connection.
The end of the first half also saw Petaluma kicker Asher Levy, who had kicked the winning field goal in a 24-21 win the previous week at Justin-Siena, miss a 40-yard attempt that would’ve cut the deficit to 24.
Vintage will be home again next Friday when it hosts American Canyon. The Wolves (4-2, 2-0 VVAL) were 55-33 winners over visiting Napa High on Friday night.