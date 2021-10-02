Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage hands Petaluma its first loss, 55-14

“This is the thing — we spend a lot of time on that even prior to this night,” Leach said of the fixed-up specials. “Coach (Kyle) Archer does a hell of a job with specials. We just had a lack of communication and execution over the last few weeks. So it's great to get those guys back in their lanes, tackling, getting downfield and breaking down, and making plays.”

Another reason Vintage was able to get a lopsided victory was the emergence of Smith. He ran for 189 yards on 13 carries, including a whopping five touchdowns.

“Feels good to be back,” Smith said of his huge night. “I haven’t been able to do that in a while because of my injury, so it’s good to be back.”

“Dylan got banged up, obviously our first week, and we got him back last week,” Leach said of the three-year varsity starter. “We felt like he just hasn’t been himself running-wise. Now that he’s back healthy and running at 100%, we wanted to make sure that he got the bulk of the carries so he can get back in shape.”

Also finding the end zone was Diego Davis. He scored once rushing and once through the air. With 4:24 left in the first quarter, he found paydirt from 19 yards out. Then, Tytan Bradley found him for a 13-yard touchdown reception with 7:37 left in the first half.