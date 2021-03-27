Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage shuts out American Canyon, 55-0

“I don’t think we get enough credit for our passing game,” Leach said. “We just really haven’t had a chance to use it. It’s something we work at regularly but when we get into these games that are lopsided, we’re not able to go into our full offense. I know it’s there and so do the kids. We know we can go to it if we need it.”

Vintage’s defense was equally troublesome. The line threesome of Connor Cole, Nate Perry and Edgar Navarro won their battles, while the back eight wreaked havoc with the blitz. American Canyon generated a mere 26 yards of total offense and four first downs, two by way of Crusher penalties.

Vintage recorded five sacks, with Jayden Benjamin, Cole and Smith each getting a solo sack and Smith and Aaron teaming up for another. Ian Avalos had two tackles for losses and Neal added one. Avalos had three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards) and Diego Davis, Aaron and Benjamin each added two. Mark Crocker, Neal, Smith and Schuttish each had one. Avalos and Schuttish also intercepted a pass each.

For the Wolves, Ezekiel Anderson had a tackle for a loss and two impact tackles. Toby Bunch added a pair of impact tackles, while Kopono Liu, Camren Lee and Juan Hurtado each added one.