Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage shuts out American Canyon, 55-0

Sammy Hagar sang in "I Can’t Drive 55” how he wanted to go above that.
On Friday night, the only thing keeping the Vintage High football team from going beyond 55 points was a running clock in the second half of its 55-0 shutout of the American Canyon Wolves at Memorial Stadium.
The Crushers, who improved to 3-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League, operated with the power and speed of a finely tuned V-8 engine and led the Wolves (2-1 VVAL) 48-0 at halftime.
Despite a season truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vintage head coach Dylan Leach wants his program to keep a stranglehold on the VVAL as it has since the league’s inception in 2018. The Crushers have outscored their opponents 165-6 in three games this season, extending their league win streak to 15 games.
With Napa High handing Justin-Siena its first loss Friday night, 27-14, Vintage is now the only undefeated team in the VVAL.
“It’s all about the pennant. That’s what we play for,” Leach said. “We felt like them and us coming in at 2-0 — Justin was also 2-0 — like the winner of this game would have the inside track on the league championship. When you come to Vintage, that is the No. 1 goal along with upholding our undefeated streak in the VVAL. We take that very seriously.”
Leach added that, even with the abbreviated spring season, he and his coaching staff are evaluating just as if it were Week 6 in mid-October.
“We also try to make sure the sophomores and juniors get time,” he said. “We’ve had three games in a row where we have played everyone on the roster. We feel like it is very important as a program to keep everyone in motion. We want the young kids to get an opportunity because, in 4-5 short months, we play again.”
On the offensive side, the line of Connor Smith, Preston Gullum, Richard Carvalho, Wyatt Chaidez and Louie Canepa, with the help of tight end Nick Schuttish and fullback Robert Savala, paced a 474-yard total offensive output — with 364 coming on the ground.
Dylan Smith had 103 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns, from 3, 2 and 36 yards out. Quarterback Jacob Aaron added 93 yards on six carries with an 8-yard touchdown run. Bill Chaidez added 90 yards on three carries with a 59-yard touchdown run. Mosaati Schaumkel added a 35-yard touchdown run.
Vintage’s ground attack was a mixture of winning the line of scrimmage and backs breaking through arm tackles.
“We work really hard in the weight room and with our conditioning, along with our schemes,” Leach said. “We get people to have open holes. Even when it breaks down, we have guys that can break a tackle here and there.”
Though the Crushers did not go to the air often, when they did, Aaron was connecting with wide-open targets to the tune of 4 of 6 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns — 16 yards to Bill Chaidez and a cleverly designed 39-yard double-reverse flea-flicker to Sam Neal.
“I don’t think we get enough credit for our passing game,” Leach said. “We just really haven’t had a chance to use it. It’s something we work at regularly but when we get into these games that are lopsided, we’re not able to go into our full offense. I know it’s there and so do the kids. We know we can go to it if we need it.”
Vintage’s defense was equally troublesome. The line threesome of Connor Cole, Nate Perry and Edgar Navarro won their battles, while the back eight wreaked havoc with the blitz. American Canyon generated a mere 26 yards of total offense and four first downs, two by way of Crusher penalties.
Vintage recorded five sacks, with Jayden Benjamin, Cole and Smith each getting a solo sack and Smith and Aaron teaming up for another. Ian Avalos had two tackles for losses and Neal added one. Avalos had three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards) and Diego Davis, Aaron and Benjamin each added two. Mark Crocker, Neal, Smith and Schuttish each had one. Avalos and Schuttish also intercepted a pass each.
For the Wolves, Ezekiel Anderson had a tackle for a loss and two impact tackles. Toby Bunch added a pair of impact tackles, while Kopono Liu, Camren Lee and Juan Hurtado each added one.
“We have to be better,” Wolves head coach John Montante said. “It’s a little bit of everything (that went wrong). COVID affected offseason preparations. I think you saw that a little bit tonight. Different programs are affected differently. This is a hiccup. This is not what American Canyon football is about. Once we get past all of this COVID stuff, we’re going to see a rejuvenated American Canyon program.”
Leach, meanwhile, added that the Crushers’ defensive gameplan centers around an old football adage of stop the run and make the opponent play one-handed.
“We feel that teams that can’t run end up having to throw,” Leach said. “When they do, we can get after them.”
For Montante, the rest of the Wolves’ slate is not only about getting a couple of victories but salvaging measurable improvements.
“You get out of something what you put into it,” he said. “Everybody wants to win, but wins are a product of the process. We have to handle our fundamentals. We have to get our assignments right. We have to be stronger. This is evidence of the absence of a comprehensive weight-training program because of COVID.”
The Crushers host Sonoma Valley next Friday night, while American Canyon visits Casa Grande in Petaluma.
Vintage JV 21, American Canyon 8
Vintage led 7-0 entering the fourth quarter before putting the game out of reach with two more touchdowns. Quarterback Elias Alvarez carried 11 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, from 19 and 13 yards away. Riley Anderson rushed for a 6-yard score.
Behind the offensive line of Gabriel Rocha, Flynn Irwin, Matthew Stephenson, Jacob Mendez and Adam Drozdowicz, the Crushers (2-1 VVAL) produced 204 rushing yards on 31 carries.
"The kids are improving each week," Vintage head coach Kyle Schuh said. "They are a hard-working group that loves to be out there. We will continue to work on cleaning up the mistakes next week."
American Canyon’s touchdown came with 15.4 seconds left in the game, when Ojani Castillo ran for a 56-yard score and 2-point conversion.
On the defensive end, Vintage’s Siam Sabbagha and Jeffery Page each intercepted a pass. Carson DeGarmo, Carson McCaffrey, Dominic Mendoza and Aiden Riddleberger each recorded a tackles for a loss. Irwin led the team with 3.0 impact tackles, DeGarmo added 2.0, and Joseph Kelsi, Jesus Estrada Cerda, Hunter Madole, Alexis Ramirez Padilla, Anderson and Mendoza each had one.
For the Wolves on defense, John Kyle Frogozo recovered a fumble and had four tackles for losses. Wren Ducut and Rigo Hurtado each had two impact tackles.