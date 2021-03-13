Napa Valley Prep Football: Vintage unstoppable in 53-6 rout of Casa Grande

PETALUMA — Less than six minutes into the game Friday night, the Vintage Crushers’ offensive linemen were jaunting off the field in pure bliss after bashing and bruising their way down the field for another rushing touchdown.

As the group reached the sideline, a wild-haired member reared his head back and yelled with glee loud enough for anyone around him to hear, “I have been waiting 10 months for this!”

With field lights humming a familiar tune and pads smashing against each other, Vintage football was back. The Crushers looked as dominant in the Vine Valley Athletic League as they have the last two seasons, opening with a 53-6 cracking of host Casa Grande.

“I know both these teams have been preparing for this for a long time and it just feels good to get out here — not just for us, but for these kids, and to just let them play,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “These kids, I am so proud of them for enduring what they've had to endure this last year and so it just feels great to get a result for all the effort that we've been putting in.”

The Crushers started the game almost as well as they could have hoped. Reid McCaffrey received the opening kickoff and split his way through the middle of the field, curling up the left sideline before being stopped inside the Gauchos’ 10-yard line.