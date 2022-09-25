Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolverines blank Saints until 4th quarter in 26-12 win

The St. Helena High football team gave up 13 points in the second quarter and seven in the third before finally scoring in the fourth quarter of a 26-12 North Central League I loss to undefeated Willits on Friday night.

The Wolverines (4-0) had defeated the Saints (2-2) for the first time in nine years in 2019 in St. Helena, 30-28, in Brandon Norbury’s first season as Willits head coach.

After falling 28-6 to the North Coast Section Division 7 runner-up Saints last year in St. Helena, the Wolverines shut down another explosive Saints squad.

Each team had two weeks to prepare for the game, having both had byes last week. But the Saints seemed out of sync.

“It’s hard to win a football game when you have seven turnovers,” St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan said. “We put the ball on the ground eight times, so it’s hard to win. We made a lot of mistakes, and hat’s off to Willits because they did not. We’ve got to make some corrections. As coaches we’ve got to figure out what we want to do going forward (offensively) because this is not what we’re used to points-wise.”

The Saints started to look themselves in the fourth quarter. After a short touchdown run put them on the board and a conversion run came up short, Sam Raunegger recovered a Wolverines fumble. Clayton Crean scored on a 50-yard run and pass for the conversion fell incomplete.

But it was too late.

“It’s just disappointing,” MacMillan added. “When you turn the ball over that many times, it just puts the defense in a bad spot. We didn’t start the game off well and we weren’t attacking. Whether it may be the grass field or the muddy conditions, (those don’t matter) and that’s what we preach. That’s what this game of football teaches you — how to overcome adversity. We’ve got to do a better job when things aren’t going our way — to fight back and figure out what we have to do, as an individual and as a team, to go forward. That’s the game of football.

“In the first two games, things were going our way. In the last two, things haven’t been going our way. There was an inadvertent whistle (on a play) that would have been for a touchdown. What did we do on the next play? Turned it over. Things are going to happen that are beyond your control; how do you react to those? That’s life; that’s what life does to you, and that’s what this game of football is supposed to teach you.”

MacMillan was pleased with a few individual efforts.

“Isaac Villalobos made some good plays on defense and blocked hard, Keaton Smith ran the ball hard, and Jadon Meyers is also doing well on the offensive line The line just had a hard time pass protecting tonight.”

Next up for the Saints is Friday night’s homecoming game, a NCL I contest against Lower Lake (1-3, 0-1 NCL I). The Trojans lost their league opener at Middletown 28-8 on Friday night.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.