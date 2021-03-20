Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolves bend but don't break, beat Grizzlies 13-3

Montante hopes that such plays can create real estate that he desires in the run game.

“If you can make the defense horizontally and vertically, it helps,” the coach said. “You want to have as many dimensions as you can.

“We always want to continue working on assignment recognition, along with fine-tuning and honing assignments. We want to be better every day.”

With the season being truncated to VVAL opponents only, programs in California that are permitted to play are still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic even as the trend continues to be positive amid more people getting vaccinated. With Napa County presently in the second-most restrictive red tier, two adult spectators per student-athlete were allowed in the stadium — a far cry from the normally raucous Wolf Den Stadium.

“We’ll play in a parking lot,” Montante said. “All of these football programs across the state have been through so much. There are still some that aren’t playing. Whether the game is here, Memorial Stadium (in Napa) or a parking lot, these kids will play.”