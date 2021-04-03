Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolves' nearly erase 36-point deficit in 49-46 loss as Casa Grande

“The fun thing about this game for him is he and I were seeing the same thing,” Montante said of Espejo. “He’s yelling at me from the field ‘I want this (play), and that was the next thing I was going to call. It was just back and forth like that. That’s the fun, because that’s the learning of football, and being able to execute it. He saw (the right play) a bunch of times. It was good. He had fun doing it.”

Miller showed he wasn’t infalliable when he missed a 36-yard field goal attempt on Casa Grande’s ensuing possession, but the drive did eat up 5½ precious minutes.

American Canyon need to score quickly and it did, two plays later, when Anderson burst through a hole up the middle and showed his breakaway speed on an 80-yard touchdown run. Lee ran in the conversion and it was a two-possession game, 49-38, with 3:55 remaining.

“I found the crease and the offensive line gave me a big enough hole and I took it all the way,” Anderson said. “The line stepped up. I can’t thank them enough. The improvements they made from this whole season to now are drastic.”

Casa Grande got the onside kick but went three-and-out. Two catches by Fisher set up a 2-yard scoring plunge and conversion run by Anderson with 22 seconds left. But the Gauchos caught a pooch kickoff and ran out the clock.