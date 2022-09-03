Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolves nearly pull out another comeback win in 20-19 loss to Burlingame

AMERICAN CANYON — It appeared the American Canyon football team would once again take the lead in the final minutes and have to keep its opponent from answering.

Unlike at Rodriguez the week before, however, the Wolves never took that late lead as they fell 20-19 to Burlingame in their home opener Friday night.

After having to go for two points from the 17-yard line because of a 15-yard penalty after Kapono Liu’s 1-yard scoring plunge made it a one-point game with 1:58 left, and having Kaleb Anderson’s conversion pass get batted out of receiver Sean Yumang’s hands in the end zone, the Wolves got another chance when kicker Xavier Lopez recovered his own onside kick at the Panthers’ 49.

Eleven plays later, after Anderson kept for 9 yards on a fourth and 6 and found Yumang for a third-down completion at the 5, a 22-yard field goal by Lopez with 5 seconds left sailed just wide.

The Panthers took a knee and got on the bus for their hour-long trip home, one made shorter by their fortunate finish at Wolf Den Stadium.

Burlingame (2-0), coming off a 31-21 win over Capuchino in neighboring San Bruno, scored 20 unanswered points to grab a 20-6 halftime lead at American Canyon. The Panthers still had momentum coming out of the locker room, taking the second-half kickoff and driving 12 plays for a first down at the Wolves’ 2. On the unlucky 13th play, however, quarterback William Friedman swept left and lost the ball trying to break the plane of the goal line with it. The fumble went out the side of the end zone and a touchback resulted, giving American Canyon the ball at its 20.

The Wolves capitalized on the break with an 11-play scoring march highlighted by Anderson’s 27-yard completion to Yumang and a 15-yard late hit that put the ball at the Burlingame 37. Liu needed just four carries to cash in, scoring from the 6 on almost the last play of the third quarter. Lopez nailed the PAT to make it a 20-13 game.

The Panthers’ next two drives also ended in turnovers. Yumang snagged an interception with a receiver draped over him at the 50, but the Wolves’ ensuing drive stalled at the Panthers’ 41.

Lukas Habelt, who had scored Burlingame’s first three touchdowns on 4- and 1-yard catches and a 5-yard run, looked on his way to a 14-yard touchdown run when he was stripped at the 6 and American Canyon recovered it at the 4 with about six minutes left in the game.

Thirteen plays later, Liu scored his second touchdown of the night to make it a 20-19 game and set the stage for yet another wild finish for the Wolves.

American Canyon will host Berkeley next Friday night. It was in last year’s 33-14 road win over the Yellow Jackets that Liu rushed for a school-record 369 yards and scored four touchdowns.