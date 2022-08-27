Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolves outplay Crushers from first kickoff in 41-7 win

All you can do is go back to the drawing board and tip your cap.

While it’s not the most ideal way to start the season, the only way the Vintage football team can go is up after dropping the season opener to San Ramon Valley of Danville, 41-7, Friday night at Napa Memorial Stadium.

It was the schools’ first meeting since the Wolves defeated Vintage 14-3 in the semifinals of the 2018 CIF North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs. The teams were scheduled to open last season against each other in Danville, but the game was canceled due to poor air quality from Northern California wildfires.

San Ramon Valley junior quarterback Luke Baker had an insane night this time, completing 16 of 18 passes for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“All credit to them — they were really good,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “I mean, they were really good but we were really bad. We’ve got to fix ourselves, and it starts with me. Like I just told the team, we’re gonna look in the mirror and fix ourselves. I felt like they were coming out and played a fast, tough game, and we were slow and not tough. That’s a bad combination.”

The Wolves were fast from the opening kickoff, which Nick Rivera took 97 yards for a touchdown at the 11:45 mark in the first quarter.

San Ramon Valley jumped out to a two-score lead at the 5:29 mark in the first quarter, when Baker found John Mendoza for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Baker's other touchdown came when found Gavin Jones for a 35-yard connection with just 1:20 left in the first half.

Vintage got on the board with 3:20 left in the first when Dylan McMann plunged into the end zone from a yard out. McMann led the Crushers' duel running back group with 54 yards on 6 carries.

“Yeah, I felt like they weren't able to stop us on the run for a while there,” Leach explained of the lone score of the night. “But then we just shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties and it is what it is.”

All night long, the Crushers’ offense was discombobulated and they were forced to burn timeouts.

Leach thinks his team will have a better showing when it visits Antioch next Friday night.

“You turn the page,” the coach said. “What are we going to do, sit here and worry about what just happened? We're going to look at the mirror and get better. It's all we can do.”

San Ramon Valley kicker Austin Shelton put on a show with a pair of long-range field goals in the third quarter. His first kick went right down the middle from 37 yards out at the 9:11 mark. With 3:47 left, he converted from 40 yards out.

Rivera had the final score of the game when he scampered into the end zone from 16 yards out with 1:05 left in the third quarter.