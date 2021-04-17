Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolves win a wild one over Braves, 50-42

“I'm proud of our guys. This game had everything. I just am so proud of everything that they dealt with — not just this year, but as a class (over four years),” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “From the fires and just, man, this past year, they've been through so much. This season is going to be with them forever, and it's going to be in so many ways a transformative experience that takes these boys and turns them into men. I mean, this was a wild one and I'm proud of their fight and resilience.”

Added Wolves senior Camren Lee, “This group we've had to be tough mentally. This has been the most fun experience in my high school career, just grinding with these guys and facing adversity. Not every game has gone the way that we wanted it to, but just sticking it through and just finally being able to get to play — that has been the best experience.”

Justin-Siena (2-3 VVAL, 3-3 overall) never quit, even when the Braves fell behind by 15 points twice in the second half. Fighting through injury after injury and a cold wind, the Braves battled to the final horn.