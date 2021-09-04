Napa Valley Prep Football: Wood runs past Napa High, 34-14

But Tubridy and Horton wouldn’t connect again until Olaes’ two long scoring runs had made it 34-7, and their 45-yarder would serve only to make the result more respectable.

“I didn’t even see him catch it because I’m not the tallest guy in the world,” Tubridy said. “I’m not the shortest, either, so I knew he was there. But I couldn’t see if the defender was right on him, so I just thought ‘my guy’s better than their guy’ and threw. Christoph’s catch radius is ginormous.

“We’ve got some ballers at receiver — Raul Castellanos, Zach Allen, Carlos Mata, Yo Yo — and if we can distribute them the ball it makes it easier on everybody — defense, special teams, offense, everybody. We have athletes all over our team. We just need to work on our preparation.”

To the Grizzlies and their coaches’ credit, they never stopped playing. After making it 34-14, they recovered an onside kick and forced Wood’s first punt. They drove back into Wood territory after each, only to throw incomplete on fourth down both times.

“I think this was a good opportunity for us to get better, learn from our mistakes,” Tubridy said. “As for our defense, they’ll work on it. We get after it in practice every day.”