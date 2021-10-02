Napa Valley Prep Football: Zurowski, Braves pull away from Dragons, 35-7

The Braves began their next drive as the second quarter started and, after hitting Miles Martin with a 12-yard completion, Zurowski watched a shotgun snap sail over his head. He recovered it, but not before losing 21 yards. Four plays later, three-phase standout Martin set up another Braves scoring drive by recovering a fumbled punt at the Sonoma Valley 6.

Three plays later, Roman Williams burst in from the 2 and the Braves had a 14-0 lead.

The Dragons matched Justin-Siena’s intensity on defense after that but couldn’t get a push on offense because of penalties, and the Braves’ staunch run and pass defense. They had one first down in the first 1½ quarters, on a 21-yard run by Spencer Jacobs. Coming after a kickoff return to the Braves’ 45, it helped set up a 35-yard field goal attempt, but the kick sailed wide. With 6:29 left in the half, however, Tate Baker hauled in a well-thrown 34-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Trent Ohman to cut Justin-Siena’s lead to 14-7.

The Braves’ Josiyah Maddalone got the momentum back briefly by returning the ensuing kickoff about 65 yards to the Sonoma Valley 16. But the Dragons, backed into their red zone, pulled off an impressive three-and-out.