Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: American Canyon pulls away from Vintage in 3rd in 53-38 win

Limiting an opponent to two buckets in a quarter while nursing a double-digit lead tends to bode well when it comes to winning the game.

That was what the American Canyon girls basketball team did in defeating host Vintage, 53-38, in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener Monday night.

In the third frame, the Wolves (11-4 overall) held the Crushers (7-7 overall) to just four points, which helped them extend a 29-18 halftime lead to 38-22.

American Canyon head coach Angela Davis was very pleased to see her team not let Vintage back into the game after halftime.

“One of the things that we talked about as a program on our JV level and our varsity level is that there are going to be nights where we can score the basket, but if we can't stop anyone it can be the difference between us winning and losing the game,” she said. “It’s great seeing the scoreboard go up, but can you hold a team when you need to hold them? And so we've really been working defensively on closing out, having long hands, you know, utilizing our length to take away passing lanes.”

It helped that the Wolves also knocked down five shots from 3-point range.

“We've had a couple of games where our shots haven’t been falling, and it has hurt us,” Davis added. “I think one of the things that we've learned in our preseason is that when our shots are not falling, how to be able to drive and be able to still get to the basket.”

Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe gave credit to the Wolves for their long-range accuracy.

“I’m sure they had at least four players make 3-pointers, so you can’t isolate one of them,” he said.

American Canyon’s Destiny Evans led all scorers with 25 points, notching 12 in the first half and 13 in the second, and converting 5 of 8 free throws.

“She's getting much better at being able to finish at the basket,” Davis said of the 5-foot-11 senior. “Working on her footwork, working on her touch against the backboard, she has really kind of started to blossom. Most of the time when she’s missing, it’s just because she’s rushing or she’s trying to move too quickly. But as long as she can slow herself down, position herself, not take extra dribbles, bring the ball low, she’ll probably score.”

Adding to the Wolves’ cause was Trinity Billingsley. The senior guard finished with 12 points, seven in the second half. She also made a 3-pointer and 3 of 5 shots from the charity stripe.

“Three is a really good player,” Donohoe said of Billingsley, who like teammate Jullianna Cornelio is in her fourth varsity season. “We’ve known that the whole time we've been playing against her. I felt like the adjustments we made were pretty good, but she has had a good night and I’m going to give them all the credit.”

The Crushers were led by Liv Hedberg with 12 points. The senior also brought in 4 rebounds and was 2 for 4 at the line.

Kate Kerr and Lizzie Qui each added eight points, Qui bringing in six rebounds and Kerr corralling four. Qui also made both of her shots from the foul line. Also for Vintage, Rachel Galvin scored three and brought in 10 rebounds, Sophie Lerner had two points and a rebound, and Eden Wood scored two and brought in six rebounds.

American Canyon will visit Justin-Siena at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Vintage has that night off due to its game at Casa Grande getting postponed for pandemic-related reasons. The Crushers will next visit Justin-Siena at 7 p.m. Friday.