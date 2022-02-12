Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: American Canyon tightens defense to edge Justin-Siena, 37-35

When a basketball player scores 10 points in the first quarter, that usually means bad things for the opposing side.

However, that wasn’t the case on Friday night as the visiting American Canyon girls played lockdown defense on Justin-Siena senior guard Isabella Wright the rest of the night in prevailing 37-35 and handing the Braves their second straight Vine Valley Athletic League loss.

Despite scoring only 2 points in the final three quarters, Wright finished as the game’s top scorer with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“I thought her physicality was awesome,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Obviously she was scoring early and making plays, but she battled underneath and I thought she got some really great contested rebounds throughout the game.”

American Canyon head coach Angela Davis said several Wolves had roles in limiting Wright after the first frame.

“Team defense — everybody had to buy in and we changed it up,” Davis explained. “Instead of going man-to-man, we put somebody behind her and we had somebody fronting her. We utilized our length, got our hands in the passing lane, so it wasn’t easy for her to get the ball. We had our top person come down a little bit and that took the passing lanes away.”

The other thing that helped the Wolves improve to 18-7 on the year and 8-3 in VVAL play was their 6-0 run at the start of the second half.

“I feel like we really shared the ball,” American Canyon sophomore guard Kamaya Jones said. “We really spread it out on the floor, which created open lanes and was why we were able to get to the bucket more.”

Another thing that played a huge impact on the game was missed shots at the free-throw line. Both teams left a plethora of points on the floor. The Wolves made 5 of 10 attempts from the stripe, while the Braves were just 7 of 15.

Bettencourt thought that was what the game came down to when it was all over.

“I don’t have the stats in front of me, but I know we missed a lot of free throws,” he said. “Throughout the game, it just kind of just came back to bite us. I felt when we had played well, we weren't able to really take advantage of some of the things that I thought we did well because we missed our free throws.”

After losing 50-41 to the Braves on Jan. 24, it was rewarding for American Canyon to avenge the loss to its county rival.

“We tried not to make it a big deal when we came in today, but we wanted this win,” laughed Davis, whose team will conclude its regular season when it visits Napa High at 1 p.m. Saturday. “But we also knew what this win meant. Hopefully, we’ll have success tomorrow against Napa and that’ll put us in second place for league.”

After that, the Wolves will await their North Coast Section playoff fate on Sunday.

American Canyon was led by senior forward Destiny Evans, who finished with a team-high of 9 points and converted 3 of 5 foul shots. Kamaya Jones finished with 8 points, 6 of which came in the second half. Jones also converted a crucial layup in the final minute of the game to give her team the lead.

“If you go down our roster, pretty much everyone scores for us,” Davis noted. “But Kamaya had a big night tonight, and I think she changed the momentum of the game getting to the basket.”

Justin-Siena (15-10, 8-4 VVAL) also got a nice effort from Megha Jackson, who finished as her team’s second-highest scorer with 7 points and 4 rebounds.

“Megha was awesome,” Bettencourt said. “Megha has had some great games this season. I think one of the brightest spots for us going into the playoffs is seeing Megha play like that, because we know how much she can give us.”

Also scoring for the Braves were Bella Balmaceda (5 points, 1 rebound), Jordan Washington (3 points, 9 rebounds, 1 blocked shot), Mary Heun (3 points, 4 rebounds), Cassie Richardson (2 points, 5 rebounds), Hannah Spare (2 points) and Charmaine Griffin (1 point, 5 rebounds).

Justin-Siena’s regular season is now complete. The Braves will also find out Sunday where they will be seeded for the North Coast Section playoffs.