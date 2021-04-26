Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Braves on 3-game win streak after downing Crushers, Greyhounds

“This was definitely a tough game tonight with the amount of foul trouble tHat both teams were in,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “That being said, what made this win great was that all nine of our players played a significant role during the game in us being victorious. Both teams played hard and competed, and that always makes it fun.

“We definitely were able to gain an advantage at the free-throw line, which was nice because that had not been the case in our first two games. The play of our senior leaders, Lili Galambos and Lexi Rosenbrand, really set the tone for the rest of the team. They didn't have amazing stats, but they played solid, fundamental basketball on both ends of the floor, having to play a ton of minutes. We are not in this game without them.”

On Saturday afternoon, playing their second game in less than 18 hours, the Braves started slowly against a Healdsburg team that was playing its first game of the season. They trailed 6-0, and then by as much as eight points, until they finally broke through in the third with a quarter-ending 13-2 run. Griffin, back on track, scored all of the visitors’ points during that run as Justin-Siena took a 46-39 lead to the fourth.

Healdsburg missed a 3-pointer at the end of the low-scoring quarter.