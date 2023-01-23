Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Braves, Wolves look to avenge only JV losses

Since getting handed its first loss of the season three weeks ago, the Justin-Siena junior varsity girls basketball team has tried to not look ahead to its rematch with American Canyon.

Each team’s only loss of the season overall has been to the other, each by a whopping 19 points.

The Braves routed American Canyon 47-28 in the title game of Vintage’s Bob Soper Memorial JV Tournament on Dec. 10.

On Jan. 3, in the Vine Valley Athletic League opener for each squad, the head coach Raquel Rhodes' Wolves got payback with a 51-32 rout.

Justin-Siena has played a couple more nonleague games than the Wolves and are now 16-1 overall and 5-1 in the VVAL, while American Canyon is 14-1 overall and 6-0 in league.

“We are taking the VVAL slate one game at a time and hope to capture a league championship in February,” Justin-Siena JV head coach John Fall said Friday, before his team won 57-11 at Petaluma on Saturday.

The Braves are led by sophomore co-captain Madyson Carson, who had 18 points with two 3-pointers in Thursday’s 50-18 rout of visiting Sonoma Valley.

“Night in and night out, one of our most consistent players,” Fall said of Carson.

Freshman guard Dylan Zapolski, who was the Most Valuable Player of the Soper tournament, is an “excellent 3-point shooter, our primary ball handler, and has a bright future at Justin-Siena,” the coach said.

Fall called sophomore co-captain Nadia Sousa a “defensive tone-setter and team leader,” while sophomore Paige Helms is an “elite on-ball defender who makes all the right plays and is the 'glue' of our defense.”

Another leader is freshman Aldyn Martin, whom Fall calls “uber-athletic with top-end speed and runs the floor well.”

Added the coach “My expectations for this group were high due to the returning class and the talent with the incoming freshman group. They have exceeded those expectations, especially on the defensive end, which is our identity and No. 1 priority. They have bought into pressuring the ball and staying disciplined with our help principles and philosophy.

“They bring the right intensity every day to practice, share the ball and play well together, and are such a joy to coach.”

Fall’s first coaching job was at Serra-San Mateo in 1976 with the boys program. He coached all three levels of the girls program at Sonoma Valley from 1998 to 2005, getting the opportunity to coach his daughter Jamie on the varsity team from 2002-2005.

He joined the Justin-Siena staff shortly after his Sonoma Valley tenure and has been involved with the Braves’ girls program at all levels, most notably as the JV coach, ever since.

“Everything I learned about coaching was from my coach, Dave Reaser, who as a player was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the mid-’60s, when I played at University of Virginia-Wise,” said Fall, a sales manager with California Smart Foods. “I have a great relationship with him to this day and thank him for the lifelong lessons he instilled in me.”

Varsity Girls

Justin-Siena 49, Petaluma 47 (OT)

The Braves (10-9, 4-2 VVAL) are one of five teams tied for first place in the VVAL at the halfway point of the league campaign after winning a thriller Saturday night in Petaluma.

On a night where not many things seemed to go right for the Braves, they found a way to kick into gear just in time and steal a game they seemed destined to lose.

Having never led in the contest, Justin-Siena trailed 44-35 with under three minutes to go when a Mary Heun layup started its comeback. After a free throw from Heun, Jordan Washington and Bella Balmaceda each made a basket after a steal to bring the Braves within 44-42.

With 22 seconds to go, Justin-Siena got the ball back and, with 6 seconds left, Washington scored on a putback at the rim to tie the game at 44-44. In the four-minute overtime, the Braves fell behind 47-44. But Washington made two field goals and a free throw to put Justin-Siena up 49-47 with just under a minute to play. The Braves then got the stops they needed to preserve the win.

Jordan Washington finished with a career-high 27 points along with 16 rebounds, 7 steals and 3 blocks.

“Jordan was phenomenal in the second half and it was impressive to watch her fight back after a rough start to the game,” Bettencourt said.

Heun added 9 points, 5 steals and 3 assists, Lauren Keller 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Megha Jackson 3 points and 2 steals, Balmaceda 2 points and 3 steals, Naveena Jackson 10 rebounds, and Emery Messenger 4 rebounds.

“This was definitely a game and ending to remember,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We fought through a lot of adversity in the game to somehow, someway, find a way to win. We were really proud of our team for being able to keep fighting and clawing back into a game it felt like we were going to lose. We have to continue to get better as we head into the second half of the league season in a very competitive league.”

The Braves will host American Canyon at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Dan Clark Gym. Both teams are 4-2 in VVAL play. The Braves defeated American Canyon the first time they played, 38-35.

