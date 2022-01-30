Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Braves
- KYLE FOSTER
-
-
Steve Porter, who will be inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame this spring, helped lead the school's football program to its second Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship in seven years in 1986, in only his third year playing the sport as a guard on the offensive line.
Justin-Siena defeated visiting American Canyon 3-0 in a Vine Valley Athletic League game Wednesday night.
Jackson Corley had 14 of his 18 points in the second half as the Vintage boys basketball team defeated visiting Justin-Siena 64-51, despite a game-high 24 points from the Braves' Travis Hightower, in Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball action Thursday night.
After his Napa Christian girls basketball team was routed 46-4 by host Pacific Union College Prep on Jan. 6, Knights coach Darren Smith’s boys…
Vintage High senior Jessica Mendieta and junior Mckayla Youngblood won their weight classes Saturday at the Tokay Tournament in Lodi, where a …
The Vintage High girls basketball team didn't lose any players to graduation after last season, and now have six seniors they would like to send out with a Vine Valley Athletic League title.
A roundup of recent high school results in the Napa Valley.
Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Justin-Siena nabs first-ever VVAL road win against Vintage, 46-35
The Justin-Siena girls basketball team had three players score in double figures, including Cassie Richardson with a game- and career-high 13 points, as it went on the offensive in a 46-35 win over Vintage on Wednesday night, the Braves' first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League win on the Crushers' floor.
A roundup of recent high school sports results in the Napa Valley.
American Canyon High School has had a very competitive boys basketball rivalry with sister school Vintage since 2019-20, when Vintage won its …