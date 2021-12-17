Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Crushers edged in Wine Valley Tourney opener

In a game where you come up just short, it’s good to know what you could've been done to change the outcome.

But it can sting to know what you could have done better, like it was for the Vintage High girls basketball team after its 40-37 loss to Rancho Cotate in the finale of Thursday’s first round of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High.

The Crushers (3-3) held a seven-point advantage over the Cougars (5-4) from Rohnert Park at one point in the second half, before the bottom fell out.

"We fouled quite a bit and turned it over quite a bit in about a three-minute span," Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe admitted, “and that's what changed the scoreboard, for sure. But hey, they play hard. I love the effort.”

Throughout the game, Vintage also seemed to leave countless points on the floor. The Crushers converted just 5 of their 15 shots from the free-throw line, which is often where games are won and lost. That, combined with missed shots right around the rim, can come back to haunt a team in close games — and it did for Vintage in this one.

"I think turnovers were probably our biggest problem," Donohoe reiterated. "But we did miss our share of 2-footers, which means you're getting the looks you want.”

The contest was also an oddity in that the Crushers appeared to have outplayed the Cougars.

"I thought so, too,” Donohoe said, “except for a few spurts that cost us in the end.”

It wasn’t the first time the programs had played a close contest against each other, the largest margin of victory having been just seven points this past spring.

Leading the way for Vintage was Leire Riestra. The junior finished the game with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds and made 2 of her 4 free throws. Riestra also showed her rim defense by blocking an impressive six shots.

"She sneaks up on people with her long arms," Donohoe explained. "She does a lot of things similar to what Nicole (Gleeson) did as far as changing the spacing on the floor. She is a really high IQ basketball player and a great kid. Good addition to the team."

Also adding to the cause was Kate Kerr. She finished the night with 8 points while grabbing 5 rebounds.

Eden Wood grabbed 8 boards and scored 2 points. Olivia Hedberg had 6 points, going 2 for 4 on free throws, with 4 rebounds. Lizzie Qui finished with 2 points, 7 rebounds and a blocked shot, and Rachel Galvin made a free throw and hauled in 7 rebounds.

Vintage was to face Shasta of Redding at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will play for the consolation championship at noon Saturday and the loser for seventh place at 10:30 a.m. Rancho Cotate was the meet Mission San Jose in Friday night’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal.