Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Crushers pull away from Braves in second half, win 34-15

Sometimes when a basketball game is tight, it takes one player getting hot to be the difference.

It can provide the shot in the arm needed to take control of the game.

In Thursday night’s Vine Valley Athletic League girls contest at Justin-Siena’s Daniel J. Clark Gymnasium, it was freshman Grace Geitner who gave visiting Vintage 8 points in the third quarter, and the spark the Crushers needed to beat the Braves, 34-15.

Geitner finished with a game-high of 10 points while also bringing down 8 rebounds, and blocking a shot. The freshman forward did most of her damage in the third quarter, when she scored 8 points.

“I just got more confident,” Geitner said as to what changed in the third quarter when she took over and made a key difference in the outcome. “I think our team energy was really good coming out of halftime. I think we were all kind of hyped up (and) ready to go. We got a roll there towards the second quarter, which I think kind of let us bring it into the third and the fourth quarter. It was just a fun game.”

The Crushers (9-7, 1-1 VVAL) seized control of the game with a pair of runs that gave them the breathing room that was needed after a very tight first half of play. In the third, they went on a 10-1 run and ended up holding Justin-Siena to just two points in the quarter.

Vintage also went on a massive 14-2 run that lasted the whole fourth quarter and got them to their winning margin.

They did it by using their 1-3-1 defense, which forced the Braves into a plethora of turnovers. The use of this strategy made it to where Justin-Siena didn’t have a single scorer in double figures.

“We just went away from our man (defense) and wanted to take a look at our 1-3-1 and see if we could kind of speed the game up because we're struggling to score and they ended up struggling against it,” Vintage head coach Zack Cook said of the defensive strategy that led to his team being able to pull away. “They did miss some chippies and some open shots, so we got lucky there. We gotta close out better on their shooters. But yeah, we just shifted into that 1-3-1 and it kept working so we just stayed with it.”

Early on, it appeared as if the Braves (7-8, 1-1 VVAL) were going to control the whole game. After all, they quickly vaulted out to an 8-2 lead and ended the first period leading 8-4. They also were down by just a point at the half as the Crushers led 12-11.

Leading the way for Justin-Siena was Jordan Washington. The sophomore center finished the game with 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. She made all 4 shots from the free-throw line as well. Washington scored 6 points before halftime to give the hosts a chance to stay in the game.

“I felt like both teams came out over-amped,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said as to how his team was able to get off to a fast start. “Honestly I think that's why I think there was like no score for three minutes. We were able to settle down and get the ball inside of Jordan a couple (of) times and get some things going to the rim which was good against their man-to-man defense. I thought our full-court pressure helped out a little bit, as well.”

One of the stat oddities from this game is that Justin-Siena outrebounded Vintage 29-21. In this instance, rebounding doesn’t tell the whole story.

Another key factor for Vintage was the fact its seniors made some key shots when they had to, which aided in the scoring. Lizzie Qui finished with 8 points, all coming in the second half, and a pair of rebounds. Meanwhile, Rachel Galvin had 6 points in this one, 4 coming after the break while corralling 2 rebounds.

“Oh, they're really important, especially playing in an emotional game like this,” Cook said of the importance of the seniors in the game. “So I think the younger girls seen them play under control and controlling their emotions. I think that probably helped our younger girls sort of relax and just play basketball.”

Others scoring for the Crushers were Cienna Alvarez (6 points, 6 rebounds) and Ella Pridmore (4 points, 2 rebounds).

Rounding out Justin-Siena's scoring were Emery Messenger (3 points), Lauren Keller (2 points, 5 rebounds) and Bella Balmaceda (1 point, 2 rebounds).

Both teams will continue VVAL action Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Vintage will play its first home game in nearly a month when it faces Petaluma, while Justin-Siena travels to Napa High.