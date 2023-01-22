Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Crushers rally, but Bryant's putback wins it for Wolves, 50-49

When the chips are down, you learn a lot about what players will be there at the end when everything is on the line.

One of those players the American Canyon High girls basketball team can count on in big moments is Kaniya Bryant.

The junior guard secured a big offensive rebound and put up a shot off the glass as time expired to give the Wolves a 50-49 victory over Vintage in a Vine Valley Athletic League thriller at Crusher Gym on Saturday night.

“I was just at the right place at the right time,” Bryant said. “For a minute, I was like, ‘Ah,’ but then as I got the rebound, I was like, ‘Put it up, put it up,’ and I just put it up.”

Bryant ended the game with a team-high 12 points, scoring 6 in each half.

“The biggest thing for Keniya is just her realizing that she gives us so much more than just the scoring,” American Canyon head coach Angela Davis said. “She had to get the rebound first in order for that to happen. In order for the rebound to happen, she had to box out. So all those things play a part in her scoring that basket and she can consistently do that for us.”

The Wolves’ other leading scorer with 12 points was Jazmine Fontilla. The senior guard scored 8 points in the first half and went 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

“Jazmine is our point guard and she is our facilitator,” Davis said. “She makes us go. She's very good at getting everybody involved in the game and when her shot is not falling, she's able to make the right pass at the right time.”

Jordan Woodson was the final double-digit scorer for American Canyon, scoring 8 of her 10 points in the second half.

“Jordan is a consistent player for us,” Davis said. “She's very good at rim protection. She had some nasty blocks tonight, and her length changed some shots. She got some critical offensive and defensive rebounds and she rolled really well to the basket.”

The Wolves (14-7, 4-2 VVAL) gained the advantage early in this game due in large part to their team speed helping them with their full-court press, which led to some open layups. Because of the press, they led the entire first half from tip to break and carried a 21-16 lead into the half.

“I feel like in the beginning, we were the aggressor on defense and our main goal was really to share the ball and not be selfish,” Fontilla said. “It wasn’t about just one player. It’s about being a team and sharing the ball, and everyone got their touches on offense and defense. So I feel like we put that through throughout the whole game.”

However, Vintage (12-8, 4-2 VVAL) battled back in the second half. The Crushers held the lead three times in the final two periods of play.

“We got some turnovers and got out in transition and that led to some layups,” Vintage head coach Zack Cook said of the second half. “We finally started hitting some perimeter shots, which we've struggled with all year, so that was what got us back.”

It also helped that some of the Crushers’ best players got going. Lizzie Qui finished with a game-high 21 points and grabbed two rebounds. The senior point guard scored 16 in the second half, 6 on a pair of 3-pointers.

“She was phenomenal,” Cook said of Qui. “The second half, she got really hot from three, attacking the basket, defending and, yeah, she really keyed the whole comeback for sure.”

Also having a productive night for Vintage was Grace Geitner, who finished with a double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds. The freshman center scored 10 points in the second half. She was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Others scoring for Vintage were Rachel Galvin (7 points, 3 rebounds), Cienna Alvarez (4 points, 2 rebounds) and Ella Pridmore (2 points, 2 rebounds).

One thing that likely came back to hurt Vintage in the contest was the fact that it went 5 of 11 from the line.

“We missed some free throws and then they rebounded really well,” Cook said. “I don't know what the stats were but they had a ton of second-chance points. It was kind of just the way the night went and that's how they ended up winning the game.”

Both teams will continue VVAL action at 7 p.m. Tuesday with contests in Napa to begin the second half of the league season. American Canyon will visit Justin-Siena, while Vintage will host Casa Grande.

American Canyon JV 45, Vintage 34

The victory kept the Wolves (14-1, 6-0 VVAL) in sole possession of the league lead.

They outscored the hosts in the first and third quarters, leading 11-5 after one and 35-25 through three.

American Canyon was led by freshman Nayonni Mitchell with 13 points. She scored 7 points prior to the half and made 3 of 6 free throws. Deja Montgomery added 11 points, scoring 9 prior to halftime, and sank 1 of 4 free throws.

Vintage (12-5, 4-2 VVAL) had its best period in the second, when it outscored the Wolves 14-11 to trail just 24-19 at halftime.

The Crushers were led by freshman Luna Aguilar-Loera’s game-high 18 points. She scored 10 in the second period.

