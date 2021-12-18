Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Crushers top Grizzlies for fifth place in WVT

It’s rare these days to get three Big Games in a season.

It was a common occurrence for crosstown rivals Napa High and Vintage until 2007-08, when they went from three league meetings to two. They again had three meetings a season again from 2010-13, at Napa High’s Wine Valley Tournament and twice in league play.

While boys programs had squared off since then, the girls had not — until Saturday, when they met in the consolation championship of the WVT.

So when Napa and Vintage won on Friday to set up this preseason Big Game, the teams were pretty pumped up.

“We were excited because it’s a bonus Big Game for our seniors,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said after his team beat the Grizzlies 57-25. “It’s like a Big Game tourney style. We were excited to play them, and we played really well.”

Napa High head coach Taylor Willis took a more philosophical approach when asked about facing the Grizzlies’ crosstown rivals three times this season.

“I think it's good because it's really hard to beat a team three times,” she said, “so I feel like we have a leg up on that. We get to play them two more times, and we get to do a better job next time.”

It appeared Napa (1-7) would start fast after it scored the first basket of the game. But Vintage (5-3) responded with a 15-0 run to quickly seize control.

“You know, that’s what we hang our hat on — try to, anyway,” Donohoe said of the defensive effort. “It starts with defense.”

One reason the Crushers gained such a large lead was due to a full-court press that flustered the Grizzlies into making bad passes.

“I think we struggled with a little bit of the pressure,” Willis said. “I told them that they jump on everything and that if you throw the ball over the top they're gonna get steals, and that’s what we did. We decided to do the opposite of what I told them to do, so we’ve just got to do a better job adjusting to the pressure.”

One thing Napa did well in the game was rebound. The Grizzlies had a 28-15 advantage on the boards.

Leading the way for Vintage was Leire Riestra, who finished with a game-high 17 points and 5 rebounds. She also made both of her shots from 3-point range.

“She’s a great kid, first and foremost. Great teammate, great kid,” Donohoe said of Riestra. “She’s got a super high basketball IQ, and it’s fun to coach her.”

Lizzie Qui finished with 9 points for Vintage, and Kate Kerr had a team-high 6 rebounds and scored 7 points.

Sofia Tinnon led Napa with a double-double for the second game in a row. The senior had a team-high 11 points and 10 rebounds and also converted 3 of her 4 free throws.

“She’s always fighting every single time,” Willis said of Tinnon. “She’s our biggest scorer. She's really strong with a ball and she's always going to go in and try to score.”

Donohoe also expressed how impressed he was with Tinnon.

“She’s a tremendous athlete, and she cares a lot,” Donohoe said. “She tries to involve her teammates and share the ball when she’s getting all the attention.”

Nadia Ali-Musa was the Grizzlies’ second-highest scorer, with 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Tinnon led the Grizzlies to their first win of the season, 48-38 over Oakland High, on Friday with a season-high 26 points while hauling in 10 rebounds and adding 2 assists and 2 steals.

Olivia Vavricka had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot for Napa, while Ali-Musa added 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Also scoring were Bella Jasso-Nelson (4 points), Jemma Ceja-Delgado (2 points, 3 steals) and Julie Ramirez (2 points, 2 steals).

It didn’t look good for Napa when Oakland (0-7) led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter. But the Grizzlies held the Wildcats to six points in the second quarter to pull within 23-22, then took a 34-33 lead into the fourth and pulled away with a quick 8 points from Tinnon and 6 from Vavricka.

Oakland was filling for Windsor, which defeated Santa Rosa in Thursday’s opener but couldn’t play the rest of the tournament. Oakland was to then be replaced by California High of San Ramon as Shasta’s opponent in the morning game on Saturday.

“They played hard tonight,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said of the Wildcats, “and we struggled to finish. But we played tough defense and pulled away midway through the fourth quarter.”

The Crushers advanced with a 37-33 win over Shasta on Friday, with Qui scoring 9 points.

Both teams will be back in action next week, with Vintage visiting Benicia at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Napa traveling to Berkeley High on Wednesday for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.