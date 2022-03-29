Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Donohoe resigns after 6 years at Vintage helm

Joe Donohoe doesn’t wear his emotions on his sleeve, at least off the basketball court.

But one can tell he’s got a lot of passion about everything he commits to, and he will talk about everything good and bad about it.

It’s a mindset that kept him committed to Vintage High School girls basketball for the last six seasons despite working crazy hours at Dub’s Sports, a Napa sporting goods store.

“We just had a very challenging year to get the Napa Little League uniforms done by Opening Day,” he said of the March 12 ceremony. “Basically I did 800-some uniforms in three weeks. With availability and shipping and the same old (issues) going on with everything in the world, it was very challenging. But I got it done, so I’m very proud about it. I take a lot of pride in being on time and having those kids have their jerseys look sharp on Opening Day and have their hats so they can throw them in the air when their team name gets called.”

Donohoe is also proud that he didn’t get sucked into Vintage’s revolving door of girls basketball head coaches after he was hired in March 2016 as the Crushers’ fifth head coach in six years.

Though he had coached youth sports with much success for more than 30 years, Donohoe’s only high school basketball coaching experience coming into his Vintage tenure was running the Justin-Siena boys’ 2015 summer program when younger son Barrett was getting ready for his freshman season with the Braves.

In his 2016-17 debut, the Crushers finished 17-10 but only fourth in the Monticello Empire League at 6-4 and lost a coin flip for the league’s final playoff berth. The next year, he guided Vintage to its first league title in 33 years with an 8-2 MEL record, and 18-10 overall, and did it again in the first year of the Vine Valley Athletic League in 2018-19 with 11-1 league and 20-8 overall records. Each title season ended with a first-round playoff loss, in the Sac-Joaquin Section and then North Coast Section.

The Crushers were a combined 55-28 under Donohoe in those first three seasons.

His fourth Vintage team began a youth movement. With six sophomores, two freshmen and only two seniors and one junior, the Crushers finished just fifth in the VVAL at 5-7 and 10-15 overall. After 13 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, his fifth season saw Vintage go 7-4 in the VVAL and finish third. With COVID issues still hampering them this past winter, the Crushers were 15-11 overall and fourth in the VVAL at 7-5.

Having turned 60 and dealt with the losses of three siblings, including a younger sister to which he was very close, Donohoe felt it was time to step away from coaching after an impressive 87-59 run.

“Thankfully things are getting back to normal, but these last few years have changed not only the athletes, particularly the older ones, but the parents as well,” Donohoe said last week. “Everything has a shelf life and it became pretty obvious that mine had expired. I have poured my heart and soul into that program and I’m very proud of what we built.”

Outside of his own playing career at Napa High 35 years before, most of Donohoe’s Crushers had been in more high school games than he had when he took the helm.

“I was the fourth coach in five years and early on, trying to build trust with the players, I kept saying ‘All I can tell you is I’ll be here tomorrow,’” he recalled. “Sadly, I can’t say that anymore. But I can’t even explain how many wonderful memories and relationships have come from those years. We had amazing girls come through that program and, quite frankly, we achieved historical success along the way. I’m really proud of where I got the program to and where I’m leaving it. It’s like night and day.”

Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal confirmed that Donohoe stepped down and thanked him for putting the Crushers back on the map.

"For six seasons, Joe poured his heart into the Vintage Girls Basketball program and I have nothing but respect for that type of commitment," Neal wrote in an email. "During his tenure, Joe proved to be a fierce competitor and coached to win ball games. But his main concern was always the well-being of his players. I think he saw our VHS girls in a very paternal way. In the end, that type of emotional investment probably caught up to him and thus, his allusion to a 'shelf life' in his letter of resignation.

"Regardless, Joe will always be a friend of mine and I am grateful for his loyalty to Vintage Athletics. We shared some terrific memories together during the last six winters: hundreds of phone calls, good times, challenging times, great wins, tough losses, and even some tears from time to time. Joe Donohoe is a wonderful human being and I'll miss having him around the Vintage campus.

No experience coaching high school games

Donohoe had run the Justin boys summer program in 2015 because Mike Boles had just stepped down as boys head coach to become athletic director at Sonoma Valley.

“They didn’t have anybody to do it, so they asked me to do it, and I thought I might get hired over there,” Donohoe said. “I didn’t, but Cam took a shot on me over at Vintage, which I’m very thankful for, so things worked out. I was there long enough to where it was like one-ninth of my life. When you start putting it in fractions like that, that’s a big chunk of your life.

“I can say this: I couldn’t have cared more, tried harder, or been more dedicated, and that definitely has some side effects. It’s been almost six years to the day since he hired me and my one regret during those years is I missed Barrett’s high school basketball career (three varsity seasons). But I wouldn’t have done it if my kids hadn’t signed off on it. They knew I needed to take that opportunity because, as it turned out, I wasn’t too bad at it. I just needed the opportunity, and I’m thankful for that. I had a blast. We had some good teams. We were close to 90 wins in six years, which is pretty darn good.”

Even having four years of head coaching experience didn’t prepare Donohoe for all the COVID protocols and intermittent availability of players the last two seasons.

“Everything got harder the last few years,” he said. “To be a top-level program takes commitment, and it was hard for me and the coaches to be as committed as we wanted to be, and definitely hard on the players to commit. We didn’t even have a summer program two years ago. We played in the spring. We practiced on the blacktop for all through that time, doing AAU just to keep the team together, even when we couldn’t share a ball and what not.

“Basically, my thing was ‘we need to keep fighting back, whether we’re going to play a season or not,’ because we had a young team. I knew we were going to be together at the back end of the pandemic, and then things started getting more and more normal. But even this year things weren’t completely normal. We still had masks and testing. It was choppy.”

The Crushers had six seniors and seven juniors this year and, of those 13, five were in their third varsity seasons.

“We had a fabulous team this year, one of the most talented rosters we’ve had since I’ve been there, but it was just hard to get it all going in the same direction,” Donohoe said. “I think we were the only VVAL team, girls or boys, that never had to cancel a game. We had healthy bodies. But we would lose a couple (of players) here and there to COVID. I think out of 26 games, we played only eight or nine at full strength.

“We were really dynamic in those games and you could see it — man, oh man — and I really wanted to get the seniors going out with a championship. I tried my best and they did, too. The whole team did, and it just didn’t work out for us this year. But I’m still proud of the body of work, not only this year but quite frankly for the entire six years.”

Coaching his nephew’s teams for four years when he was in his 20s, and then two sons and two daughters in youth sports, seemed enough experience for Donohoe — even in front of the biggest crowds he’d ever seen as a coach.

“I never doubted that I could coach — whether it was flag football or whatever. I’ve always had that gene in me,” he said. “I like to teach. I’ve always really enjoyed seeing kids achieve stuff that they didn’t think they were capable of. I have a knack for getting people to play really hard. Almost every single coach the first years of me coaching at Vintage would say ‘Man, your kids play hard.’ I’m very proud of that, getting kids to commit to the extreme effort of what it takes, game in and game out.

“But it was time to go. I’m a grinder; that’s just my nature. But I resigned, and it was the best time for me to do it and for the program. As word got out, I got a lot of very, very nice texts from several former players about the journey and the memories and how hard I worked on their behalf. That really makes you feel good. I heard from people still in the program, too, that they’re sad to see me go. ‘My old-school style,’ as it was called by one parent, was something they valued in this day and age.”

He coached like a sage early on

Donohoe knew how to motivate high school players from the get-go.

“That first year, when we lost a coin flip to get to the playoffs, ultimately I think that was the best thing that could have ever happened to me as a coach and to us as a program because it showed us how close we were. Maybe a couple of made free throws, maybe a couple of offensive rebounds would have changed one little thing that would have sealed our destiny to go to the playoffs that year,” he recalled. “At the end-of-the-season gathering, I gave everybody a quarter and said ‘Hey, tape this by the light switch in your bedroom so every day you remember that we don’t want it to ever come down to a coin flip again and so we’ve got to work a little harder next year.’ Not only was that a tremendous group of young ladies and unbelievable athletes, but once we got things organized after a month or so and in the summer, we really started making strides. I was like, ‘Holy cow, this team could be really good pretty quick,’ and they put in the work.”

After his team win the MEL title the next season, the cherry on top was having the pennant presented by one of the finest girls basketball coaches the county has known — one who had guided the Vintage JV girls to eight MEL titles as their head coach from 1984-1999.

“One of my favorite memories was Bob Soper bringing out the first pennant the school had won (in girls basketball) in 33 years,” Donohoe recalled. “He’d had such a big presence in the school’s basketball history that that was really rewarding for the whole Vintage girls basketball community.

“The past few years we were hearing that not only Cardinal Newman wanted to play us, but also Carondelet, Dougherty Valley, Berkeley and San Ramon Valley. That’s kind of a litmus test of where the program is. It was a completely different set of teams than the ones that were calling me the first year, and that’s something I’m proud of as well.”

Not done coaching

Even as a sexagenarian, Donohoe doesn’t rule out ever coaching again. While he was trying to get the 800-plus Little League uniforms finished, he was asked to coach the Harvest Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team in the Dan Clark and St. Apollinaris tournaments. Harvest and Napa’s other public middle schools offer sports through the After Class Enrichment program established by the Napa County Office of Education.

“I do a lot of work with the ACE program,” he said. “I told them ‘I’m working 90 hours a week right now, so I don’t have much time. But if you can’t find someone, I’ll do it.’ They couldn’t find anybody, so I did it. We had three or four one-hour practices. They were just starting their season while all the private schools were at the end of theirs. But we ended up going 3-3 in the tournaments, and in the Dan Clark Tournament we had only five players. It was really fun.

“It’s really rewarding when you see kids’ reaction when they achieve something they weren’t sure they could. I had two weeks with that group of young ladies, many of whom were just starting to play basketball. It was really fun, and it was good timing. I’ve had a lot to do with the Dan Clark Tournament over the years. It holds a special place for me.”

He said St. John the Baptist Catholic School hadn’t won the Dan Clark Tournament in about three decades before the team he coached, with Barrett starting, ended that drought in 2014.

“I’m getting older, but I’m still passionate about coaching, and I still feel like I’m good at it,” he said. “It’s a little early to be thinking about it right this second, but, absolutely, I’m not done coaching. I didn’t know going into this past season that I would resign at the end of it because if we didn’t win the league title, we didn’t have the season I’d hoped and that we’d worked for.

“I really like being able to reward the players with that pennant hanging forever in the gym. But as the season went on, it was obvious my shelf life was over. It’s a year-round job running a varsity program. You start in June and end or February or March and in March you start fielding emails for scheduling and what not. That’s what you need to be able to compete against the Berkeleys and San Ramon Valleys, and the VVAL is a lot more competitive now, too.”

Lost family members while coaching

Asked if he ever missed a game due to his brutal work schedule, Donohoe said no — not even Jan. 7, 2020, the day little sister Mary Anne died.

“I coached against Justin the day my sister passed away, and that’s because she would have wanted me to. That was where I needed to be,” he said. “She had Down syndrome and she was the best athlete in our family. She won multiple medals in the Special Olympics in London. We were as close as any two siblings could be, and she would have wanted me to coach that game and try my hardest to beat Justin. She’s very famous in the special needs community in this town.

“She’s the one who gave me my first bones on coaching because I used to train her. She was six years younger than me. When I was playing Little League, she would pitch to me in the backyard and then I would help her get ready for her track meets. Who knew that I would start coaching when I was 12 years old.”

Donohoe also lost brother Dennis in April 2019, when the Crushers were playing their AAU spring season.

But he’s already looking back on his years as the Crushers’ head coach fondly.

“I want to thank the referees. We can’t have games without them and I always appreciated their effort and the job they did,” he said. “I would love to thank all the coaches and players who were in the program when I was there. We couldn’t have achieve anything without all of them. I’ll endorse anybody who’s coached for me to follow me.”

They included Lauren Bishofberger, Joy Dahl, Kelsey Zeller-Rodriguez, Brandon Groves, David Ilsley, Bailey Loban, Dean Gibbs, Todd Cooper and Randy Pridmore.

“I’d also like to thank the team moms we had over the years. Lorrie Ilsley did a phenomenal job, and Marcey Groves and Amanda Gibbs did the scorebooks.

“I had a really good support staff when I started. I was the fourth coach in (five) years, so even if I did maybe make a little mistake, it was not a big deal because they could tell right away how committed I was.”

