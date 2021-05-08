Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Foul-plagued Qui leads Vintage past Napa, 43-41

Lizzie Qui was on the Vintage bench for more than 1½ quarters Friday evening, the returning sophomore starter having been forced to sit with three early fouls.
Sometimes all it takes to flip the script is for a standout to enter back into the contest, and that’s what happened when the All-Vine Valley Athletic League point guard returned to the court with the Crushers down by eight points with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Qui evaporated the Napa lead with a personal 16-point run that stretched into the fourth quarter, and her game-high 25-point night was the catalyst for visiting Vintage’s 43-41 Big Game victory over Napa High at Messner Gym.
“Coaches are only as good as their good players and sometimes you can just see a look in a player’s eyes,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “She's a tremendous player, and now people are learning how to play with her and it’s starting to show.”
Qui was a difference maker for the Crushers (3-3, 3-3 VVAL) whenever she was on the court, as she also scored their first seven points. But the Grizzlies (0-6, 0-6 VVAL) battled back. After Qui exited halfway through the first quarter with two fouls, Napa took its first lead with 2:53 left in the opening frame. Vintage escaped the first quarter with a 14-11 lead, but the Grizzlies gradually gained momentum in the second quarter.
“I thought we were, as most Big Games are, you kind of start with too much juice running through ya and you speed up and make mistakes,” Donohoe said. “When people you expect to have the basketball ball in their hands all night get their third foul, it changes how you coach. We're learning and we're young. You could see the potential we have out of those timeouts down the stretch.”
The Crushers struggled mightily after Qui went back to spectating after picking up her third foul with 5:27 left in the second quarter. Vintage scored only six more points before the break, five by Ella Pridmore. The smallest girl on the court during the game was still able to lead the Crushers in rebounds in the first half.
It took only three minutes after Qui left the game for Napa to regain the lead, as Nadia Ali-Musa hit a free throw to put the Grizzlies up 16-15. They also got strong rebounding from Grace Sedgley, who finished with 6 points and 14 boards, and Sofia Tinnon, who grabbed 9 rebounds.
Vintage scored only one point in the first 6:40 of the second quarter but went into the break up 20-19.
“You can tell when they make mistakes, they carry it with them for a long time,” Donohoe said, “so I said at practice ‘Well, we’ve got to come up with some saying that makes you forget about it.’ So from that practice I just said ‘Heavens to Murgatroyd.’”
Who could have guessed Snagglepuss, a pink cougar on the Yogi Bear Show, could help a high school basketball team so much 60 years later?
“None of them know what it is. It’s from an old cartoon from when I was a kid,” Donohoe said. “So I said it probably five or six times and it actually seemed like it works.”
Napa was looking for its first win of the season and in the third quarter was putting the pieces together for such a feat behind Maizy Armstrong-Brown. The senior guard, who scored a team-high 18 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double, helped the Grizzlies take a 24-23 lead by getting fouled on a hard-fought bucket in the paint and hit the bonus free throw. An Armstrong-Brown 3-pointer on Napa’s next possession had its bench cheering its loudest all night, and the Grizzlies pushed their lead to eight points late in the third quarter.
“I think we definitely were taking that momentum and we were rolling with it,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said. “We felt comfortable and confident, and I think we felt too comfortable. We haven't really been up on teams this year, so I think they were like ‘OK, we're right where we want to be.’ I think we just felt a little too comfortable, and then Lizzie snuck her way in and started hitting those shots. I think maybe as a coach, I’ve got to make a better adjustment and maybe call a timeout a little early and get them back in their headspace, say ‘This game is not over.’”
Qui returned to the floor with 2:12 remaining in the third quarter and quickly drained 3-pointers on the next three possessions, the last one with a defender in her face. Napa’s eight-point lead was gone faster than the Grizzlies could mentally digest being ahead in the Big Game.
“The girls knew how to play with fouls at the end,” Donohoe said. “I had three players with three fouls out there and I was gonna ride with it, because there was no other option. I hung on as long as I could before I put Lizzie in, and it was a good thing I got impatient because that's when she decided to show everybody how good she really is.”
Even the break between the third and the fourth quarters wasn’t enough to slow down Qui, who didn’t pick up a foul the rest of the game.
“What can you say about that? Lizzie is a really phenomenal player,” Willis said. “We knew that coming in. I think we felt like ‘Oh, she got three fouls and we felt comfortable.’ I think we have to take better advantage of her being out. But good for her. She hit shots even when we had hands in her face. Like I told my girls, you can’t let a player like that get hot. You have to find her quickly and make sure she doesn’t get the ball.”
Napa was never out of the contest, however, even with the whiplash caused by Qui’s scoring extravaganza. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Sophia Mostow got a steal and hit a jumper to pull the Grizzlies within two points and looking to force another turnover and get an attempt to win the game or force overtime. After the Grizzlies committed a couple of fouls to force Vintage to shoot one-and-one free throws and have a chance to get the ball back, Qui evaded a would-be fouler and dribbled out the remaining five seconds on the clock.
Despite the loss, Willis was looking forward to nine more games with her team this season — including a nonleague contest Saturday afternoon against Granada in Livermore.
“This is such a great group and I've been with them for a couple years now. I love them so much,” she said. “I wanted them to have this season and they're just happy to be out here having the season. They've been playing together for a really long time. I think today I really saw the heart that I know they have. I know they have the effort. I know they have the heart, but today I really saw it.”
Vintage’s next game is Wednesday night at American Canyon (6-2, 5-1 VVAL), which handed Petaluma its first loss of the season, 57-49, on Friday night to pull into a first-place tie with the Trojans.
“They’re still learning,” Donohoe said of his Crushers. “This group has never played together, so I feel really good that we were able to get to 3-3 in the first half of the league. I think we will be able to exceed that the second time through because we are getting better every day.”