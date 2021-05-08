Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Foul-plagued Qui leads Vintage past Napa, 43-41

Qui returned to the floor with 2:12 remaining in the third quarter and quickly drained 3-pointers on the next three possessions, the last one with a defender in her face. Napa’s eight-point lead was gone faster than the Grizzlies could mentally digest being ahead in the Big Game.

“The girls knew how to play with fouls at the end,” Donohoe said. “I had three players with three fouls out there and I was gonna ride with it, because there was no other option. I hung on as long as I could before I put Lizzie in, and it was a good thing I got impatient because that's when she decided to show everybody how good she really is.”

Even the break between the third and the fourth quarters wasn’t enough to slow down Qui, who didn’t pick up a foul the rest of the game.

“What can you say about that? Lizzie is a really phenomenal player,” Willis said. “We knew that coming in. I think we felt like ‘Oh, she got three fouls and we felt comfortable.’ I think we have to take better advantage of her being out. But good for her. She hit shots even when we had hands in her face. Like I told my girls, you can’t let a player like that get hot. You have to find her quickly and make sure she doesn’t get the ball.”