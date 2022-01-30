Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Griffin has double-double as Justin-Siena beats Napa, 43-24

It’s always nice to have a player record a double-double when a basketball game is tight most of the way.

Justin-Siena senior guard Charmaine Griffin did just that to propel her Braves past host Napa High on Saturday night, 43-24.

Griffin finished with a game-high 12 points, eight in the first half, and grabbed 13 rebounds as Justin-Siena improved to 5-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 12-8 overall.

“Before the game, my coach told me to just attack,” she said. “I had a big, kind of mental block for a while. I spent a lot of time thinking that my only job was to take outside shots. But I’m slowly getting into the groove of attacking and being an aggressive rebounder.”

The Braves also won the game by dominating the boards, out-rebounding the Grizzlies (1-20, 0-7 VVAL) by 38-26 margin.

“I think a lot of their points came off of mixed box-outs on our part,” Napa High head coach Taylor Willis said. “They had like second- or third-chance points, and then transition points. They did a pretty good job getting the rebound when we missed or when they threw it up. A lot of their points came off that and our turnovers.”

Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt thought the Grizzlies got too many offensive rebounds.

“That’s something I feel like we need to clean up,” he said. “But we did a good job. I thought we did a good job rebounding, especially on the offensive end, and in transition we were able to get some run-outs and get some easy lay-ups.”

The Braves got one of their top players going again as Isabella Wright finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds, knocking down a shot from 3-point range. Cassie Richardson added 8 points and 4 rebounds, Mary Heun 3 points and 3 rebounds, Jordan Washington 2 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, Bella Balmaceda 2 points and 2 rebounds, and Hannah Spare 2 points and 1 rebound.

It was big week of VVAL games for the Braves, one that saw them defeat all three of their Napa Valley rivals to vault up to the second spot in the league standings.

“It’s great. It’s why we love this league,” Bettencourt said. “Those are three good teams and we’re happy to have been victorious in all three.”

Although the score may not reflect it, Napa was able to stay in this one for quite a while. A major reason was their 2-3 zone defense.

“They did fight,” Willis said. “I thought our 2-3 defense looked really good. I thought we got some good looks off of that. I think we also ran our offense tonight a little bit better, and we were actually being a little bit more aggressive as far as offense goes. Not all of them went in but I think that’s what kept us in it, at least early in the game.”

Sofia Tinnon finished with a team-high 7 points, going 3 for 4 from the line, and added 3 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. The Grizzlies were led on the glass by another senior, Nadia Ali-Musa, who had 2 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds.

“I think Nadia works really hard,” Willis said. “We’ve been harping on her the last couple days to be a little stronger with the ball, and I guess it paid off tonight.”

Also for Napa, Olivia Vavricka had 5 points and 3 rebounds, Julia Ramirez and Joy Bradbury 2 points and 2 rebounds each, Chloe Dinsdale 2 points, and Isabella Jasso-Nelson a point and a rebound.

Justin-Siena hits the road this week to try to avenge its only league losses, against fifth-place Petaluma on Tuesday and first-place Casa Grande on Friday. Napa will host third-place American Canyon on Wednesday.