Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Grizzlies fall in Wine Valley Tourney opener

Getting off to a slow start can be a killer. The hole is oftentimes so deep, it’s nearly impossible to overcome.

That was the case for the Napa High girls basketball team in its Wine Valley Tournament opener Thursday as it suffered a 58-41 loss to Tracy High.

The Bulldogs (5-2) jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before Napa found the scoreboard, though the Grizzlies (0-6) were able to muster up only four points in those first eight minutes.

Third-year Napa High head coach Taylor Willis said her team has been a slow starter all season long.

“I think what went wrong is that we've been struggling all year with the first quarter,” the coach explained. “It's like our worst quarter, and I think we have a hard time just getting into the game.”

Another thing that didn’t help was that Tracy was knocking down 3-pointers early on to gain an edge.

“We were running a 2-3 (zone) and we were trying to protect the middle. I didn’t know this team," Willis said of the Bulldogs. "I didn’t know what they were going to be doing, so I was like ‘let’s protect from layups.’ They decided to be shooters and, in a 2-3 that’s what you usually give up.”

Despite the 17-point loss, it was one of the Grizzlies’ best efforts of the season. They tied their season-high point output with 41, which is a sign of progress.

“I think so,” Willis said when asked if the offensive effort is starting to become more of what the Grizzlies expected. “I think a lot of our offense comes from when we pressure and we get steals, and when we go in and we go hard and get rebounds. I think this team ran a 2-3 (defense) on us and we haven't really gone against a team that's zoned us too much, so we’re just kind of figuring that part out.”

Nadia Ali-Musa led Napa with 16 points and 8 rebounds. The senior went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added a blocked shot.

“She was being strong in the post,” Willis said. “She was jumping up because she's using her height to get the rebounds. I think she’s getting a lot stronger. We’ve just got to get a couple more finishes and we’ll be good.”

Olivia Vavricka added 11 points and 6 rebounds as well, scoring the majority of her points in the second half.

“I think Liv gets her energy from playing defense and pressuring,” Willis said. “I think when she's not thinking about offense is when it flows, and I can see it. She was like hitting shots and going up strong, and I think it's because she wasn't thinking about it.”

Sofia Tinnon and Julia Ramirez finished with 6 points and two rebounds. Evelyn Guia Flores had 2 points.

The Grizzlies were to face Oakland High on Friday at 4 p.m., while Tracy was to play Santa Rosa High at 7 p.m.