Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Heun has career-high 20, Braves rout Grizzlies

It felt like Mary Heun was on the verge of having a breakthrough game.

After all, the Justin-Siena senior plays point guard, the most important position on the basketball court, and is in her fourth year of playing at the varsity level.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

She broke through on the offensive end Tuesday night for a career-high 20 points in leading the visiting Braves past Napa High, 54-7, in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest at Messner Gym.

Heun was a force that couldn’t be stopped in the first half, as she scored 14 of her game-high points total before the break. She also made a trio of shots from 3-point land.

“I think after losing the Vintage game (34-15 at home on Thursday), our team came out with a different confidence that we didn’t have before,” Heun said. “I think that really lit a fire under us and I think we just came to play tonight, and everyone was shooting with confidence. It was a really great team effort.”

Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said Heun has always had he green light from long range.

“I've been urging Mary to shoot the 3-point ball for four years,” he said. “She has the ability to shoot it. I think sometimes she’s so good at driving the ball that she leans towards that, but absolutely, that's part of her game that I would like to see her explore more because she can absolutely shoot it.”

The Braves (8-8, 2-1 VVAL) got off to a fast start, vaulting out to a 19-0 lead before a bucket by Elizabeth Castaneda put the Grizzlies on the board with 2:15 left in the first quarter. Justin-Siena outscored Napa 19-0 in the second quarter to take a 40-3 lead into halftime.

The Grizzlies (1-13, 0-3 VVAL) could never get their footing. The game was played with a running clock in the fourth quarter.

A fast start was a point of emphasis for Justin-Siena because that usually determines how the night will go for the Braves. So far this season, slow starts have led to losses, which is why a good start is monumental.

“It was really important for us to get confidence early,” Bettencourt explained. “We really ebb and flow based on the energy we bring. I thought the girls brought a good intensity today and some confidence, which was really nice to see.”

The Braves got their early lead due to their full-court press. It led to a plethora of turnovers and, in turn, several uncontested runs at the rim for easy layups.

“It’s definitely a big part of the success of our team,” Heun said of the importance of the full-court press working and the ability to get teams on their heels early. “Being able to come out and just lock them up before they can get past halfcourt is definitely very important. As long as we're all rotating, our press works very well for us.”

Another thing that showed in this game was that the Braves can score in a variety of ways. Nine of the 12 players on their roster scored and 10 players had rebounds.

Having a solid game was Lauren Keller. The freshman forward finished with 8 points and three rebounds. Keller scored 6 of her points before the half and made both free throws.

Naveena Jackson scored 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. The sophomore scored 5 points prior to the half while also making all three of her free throws.

Rounding out the scoring for Justin-Siena were Megha Jackson (5 points, 2 rebounds), Jordan Washington (4 points, 4 rebounds), Emery Messenger (3 points, 3 rebounds), Sophia Dominic (3 points, 3 rebounds), Taylor Stoppello (3 points, 1 rebound) and Hannah Spare (2 points, 1 rebound).

“I think everyone did contribute to this win, which was really nice,” Bettencourt said of the majority of his players getting a piece of the pie. “You know, we tell our team all the time, they wouldn't be here if we didn't think they could help us win. So to get everybody an opportunity to play extended minutes was really nice because they were able to showcase what they all can do.”

While it didn’t reflect on the scoreboard, the rebounding in the contest was close and actually in Napa’s favor, 30-25.

“That’s good to hear,” Napa High head coach Taylor Willis said of the rebounding. “I knew we were working to outjump them. So we've been hounding box outs, and that's good to hear that we did something on that end.”

Leading Napa in the game was Joy Bradbury. The sophomore guard made a 3-pointer and brought down 5 rebounds.

Others scoring for the Grizzlies were Castaneda (2 points, 1 rebound), Ellie Gibson (1 point, 6 rebounds), and Isabella Jasso-Nelson (1 point, 6 rebounds).

Napa will be back in action on Thursday when it hosts American Canyon at 7 p.m. Justin-Siena has the league bye on Thursday and next hosts Casa Grande on Tuesday.

Napa amid a rebuilding season

It’s no secret it hasn’t been the best season for Napa, but it was kind of expected. The young Grizzlies’ roster includes just two seniors, Isabella Jasso-Nelson and Jemma Ceja Delgado.

The good thing about having those two seniors is they have been leaders for their underclassman teammates.

“Bella does a good job of talking. She’s definitely the loud one. She keeps up the energy,” Willis said. “Jemma is more on-court, running the offense.”

Willis said she sees things getting better in the future and that this is a phase of going through growing pains with a young team.

“No, it's not gonna be like this forever,” said the coach, in her fourth season at the helm of the program of which she is a 2011 alumna. “We’ve got a lot of work to do on the lower levels and we’re working a lot on fundamentals. It’s gonna be a couple of years. We have a good freshman group that just came in and I'm positive that we're gonna have a good freshman group next year. Hopefully, in three to four years, you'll be seeing different outcomes for me.”

It also helps that the Grizzlies have some young talent learning the varsity level in Gibson, Lily Gonzalez, Bradbury, Castaneda, and Wendy Martinez.

Gibson is the one that stands out the most at games. You can see the talent there, but she needs to catch up with the speed and be developed a bit more over the next three years.

“There's a ton of talent there,” Willis said of Gibson. “I love what I see from her. She works really hard. She asks a lot of questions. She absolutely wants to get better. I think if she was on the JV level, she'd be knocking it out of the park. She’s got to be on the varsity level and I think, even though that’s hard right now, it’s going to be beneficial to her in a couple of years.”

At the end of it all, there has been progress, even if it hasn’t appeared on the scoreboard yet.

“It’s hard,” Willis said. “We go against teams that are a little bit more developed in skill than we are, and I think we kind of revert back to some of those bad habits.

“But I have seen a lot of improvement.”