Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Justin-Siena clamps down in 4th, downs Napa 38-28

When the game is a low-scoring slugfest, every stop is crucial.

The Justin-Siena girls basketball team seemed to have that in mind when it held visiting Napa High to six points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 38-28 Vine Valley Athletic League win Monday night.

Junior guard Mary Heun had 11 points and 1 rebound made 7 of her 13 free throws for the Braves (8-7, 1-1 VVAL), missing just one shot from the line down the stretch at Clark Gym.

“I think the team's intensity and kind of just our desire to win definitely was ramped up in the fourth quarter,” Heun said of the fourth quarter. “Something kind of clicked with everyone. We’re just like ‘All right, this is a team that we should definitely be working harder to win against’ and kind of just put it all out there.”

Freshman center Jordan Washington led Justin-Siena with a solid double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds, converting 1 of 2 free throws and blocking a shot.

“Jordan and Mary are solidifying themselves as two of our go-to players on offense,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Jordan gutted it out through a little bit of an ankle thing, and then Mary is just becoming more and more consistent in terms of getting to the rim and finding her shot.”

Cassie Richardson finished with 6 points and 2 rebounds for the Braves. Megha Jackson added 3 points and 7 rebounds, making 1 of 3 free throws. Charmaine Griffin had 2 points and 7 rebounds, Isabella Wright 2 points, and Bella Balmaceda 1 point.

Senior forward Sofia Tinnon led Napa High with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 1 blocked shot. Nadia Ali-Musa added 6 points and 5 rebounds, converting 3 of 5 free throws. Isabella Jasso-Nelson added 5 points and 4 rebounds, Chloe Dinsdale 3 points and 2 rebounds, Julie Ramirez 2 points and 3 rebounds, Olivia Vavricka 2 points and 1 rebound, and Jemma Ceja Delgado 2 point and 3 rebounds.

Both teams came in looking for their first league win of the season and the Grizzlies (1-14, 0-2 VVAL), trying to snap a seven-game skid, played one of their best games all season. There were a few points in the game where Napa High held the lead.

“They were talking on defense, they were getting hands on everything,” Napa High head coach Taylor Willis said. “They were boxing out, they were getting offensive boards, they were being strong with the ball — I saw a lot of really great things. It just comes down to the end, just some of those shots just not falling for us, the ones that should go in.”

Justin-Siena was coming off Saturday’s 34-33 home loss to Casa Grande, which had won a 51-50 thriller at Vintage the night before after pounding host Petaluma 43-18 two days before that.

The Braves, meanwhile, were playing their first game in 17 days and showed some rust early on, as they trailed 11-4 after the first quarter. However, they increased their defensive pressure and started settling down, outscoring Casa 11-5 in the second quarter to make it just a 16-15 deficit by halftime.

Justin continued to fill the basket in the third, scoring 13 points and taking a 28-22 lead into the fourth. But the Gauchos slowly but surely crawled back into the game, aided by Braves turnovers, and hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to take their final lead. A last-second shot by Justin rolled off the rim and out.

The Braves’ scorers were Wright (12 points, 3 rebounds), Washington (8 points, 7 rebounds), Griffin (5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Heun (4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Jackson (3 points, 3 rebounds) and Richardson (1 point, 2 rebounds).

“Definitely a game that we feel we should have won,” Bettencourt said. “That being said, credit goes to Casa for coming back and making big plays at the end of the game. We have to handle late-game pressure better and do a better job of finishing the game poised. That is a good team and we will need to learn from this game going into tough games against three quality opponents this week."

After getting Napa out of the way, the Braves are scheduled to be back in action Wednesday when they host small-school rival Sonoma Valley.

Napa is slated to host Vintage (9-8, 1-2 VVAL) in a Big Game on Wednesday. The Grizzlies lost 57-25 to visiting Vintage in the consolation championship of their Wine Valley Tournament on Dec 18, so this will be Napa’s first rematch of the season and a chance to see how much it has improved.

Note: Tuesday night’s Vintage at Napa boys Big Game was postponed due to the Grizzlies being in COVID protocol.