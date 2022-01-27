Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Justin-Siena nabs first-ever VVAL road win against Vintage, 46-35

Justin-Siena has been more of a defensive girls basketball team than Vintage in the first half of Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The Braves headed down the street to Vintage on Wednesday having scored 40 points per game and allowed 34 in VVAL games, while the Crushers were scoring 50 and yielding 42.

But it was Justin-Siena making the key shots in the season’s first battle of Trower Avenue, as it pulled away in the second half of a 46-35 victory.

As usual when the teams meet up, the game was tight. But the Braves (11-8, 4-2 VVAL) pulled away in the second half against the Crushers (11-10, 3-4 VVAL).

“I just thought we continued to make shots,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We knew they were going to make a run. They have good players over there. We knew they’d start coming back and, luckily, when they did come back our kids were able to respond by making a shot and making a play.”

Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe agreed that the game came down to offense.

“They made some timely shots,” he explained. “I thought our effort and our energy was fantastic. I’ve got a great group of kids that are gonna fight for it, as you saw all the way to the end. But (the Braves) made some shots, and I’m sure that rebounding was a pretty big differential tonight.”

Even though the schools are only a half-mile from each other, it was Justin-Siena’s first road win against the Crushers in the four-year existence of the VVAL.

“I was just really happy for our kids,” Bettencourt added. “We have a lot of three- and four-year varsity players who haven’t experienced success in this gym and to get that win was nice. For us, our goal is to get better every single day. Our goal is to take it one day at a time. We’ll consider today a win and now we’ve got to move on and get ready for the next one.”

The Braves were led by a trio of double-digit scorers. Richardson finished with a game- and career-high 13 points. The senior forward did most of her damage in the second half, when she scored 9 points. She also made 1 of 3 free throws and grabbed 4 rebounds.

“Honestly, I think I owe that to all my teammates just finding those open spots and working the ball around and just getting the passes — not only working the ball around in the offense but making sure that we had a good play going on,” Richardson said. “That's all my teammates, just assist in getting them there.”

Junior guard Mary Heun and freshman center Jordan Washington each finished with 10 points, Heun scoring 9 in the first half and Washington 9 in the second half. Heun also grabbed 3 rebounds and converted 1 of 2 free throws. Washington brought in 5 rebounds and made 2 of 6 from the line.

“I think it's really important because it shows just how much well we work together and how much it really is a team sport and how it's not just one player,” Richardson said of the balanced scoring. “It's five players on the court at a time, but also five players on the bench for us. We had 10 kids and it's like, the kids who maybe don't play as much or the kids who play, like, it doesn't matter.”

Charmaine Griffin added 6 points and 5 rebounds, Megha Jackson and Bella Balmaceda each had 3 points and 2 rebounds, and Isabella Wright made a free throw and secured 4 rebounds.

The Braves have been shooting up the league standings and are now tied with American Canyon for second place behind Casa Grande.

The Crushers were led by Lizzie Qui. The junior guard finished with a team-high 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Katy Gibbs was their next highest scorer with 7 points and chipped in a rebound. Kayla Cleveland finished with 6 points and a rebound, Liv Hedberg scored 4 points and grabbed 2 rebounds, and Gianna McDaniel scored 3 points.

Both teams next have 5:30 p.m. tip-offs on Saturday. While Vintage will look for a season sweep of visiting Petaluma, Justin-Siena will look to do the same at Napa High. In their previous meetings, Vintage beat Petaluma 44-33 on Jan. 10 and Justin-Siena beat Napa 38-28 on Jan. 17.