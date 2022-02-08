Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Seniors lead Vintage past Napa, 52-34

Vintage High senior guard Liv Hedberg has a way of playing her best basketball when Napa High is the team the Crushers are facing.

In last month’s Big Game matchup, Hedberg finished as her team’s second-highest scorer with 11 points. Less than a month later, she tied for a game-high in scoring with 11 points to help Vintage come away with a 52-34 Senior Night victory.

“I’ve always been a driver (but) I had a 3-pointer — I don’t know where that came from," Hedberg said. "I mean, that felt good. I got help from my teammates with their passes. It was great.”

The Crushers improved to 6-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League play, clinching at least a .500 finish with only Wednesday’s finale at Justin-Siena left, and 14-11 overall.

It was also rewarding for Hedberg to be able to win three Big Games in her final season, the first one at Napa High’s Wine Valley Tournament in December.

“It’s pretty meaningful,” Hedberg said. “The Big Game, the nerves are always super high. It feels so good, and I love those girls on the Napa team. I’ve had friends on that team forever."

A major theme in this one was seniors having great games. Eden Wood finished with 8 points and brought in a game-high 12 rebounds for Vintage, while Gianna McDaniel scored 8 points and grabbed 1 rebound.

“I think we all helped each other out, and Eden and Gianna are some of my best friends on the team,” Hedberg added. “Just having everybody help each other out, all like in the same amount of scoring numbers, it’s just great. Especially for the last (home) game.”

Also playing well were seniors Kate Kerr (4 points, 10 rebounds) and Sophie Lerner (3 points, 4 rebounds).

Rounding out the hosts’ scoring were juniors Lizzie Qui (7 points), Rachel Galvin (4 points, 2 rebounds), Ella Pridmore (3 points, 1 rebound), Leire Riestra (2 points, 1 rebound) and Kayla Cleveland (2 points, 1 rebound).

The Grizzlies also got a nice effort from a senior playing in her final Big Game, as Nadia Ali-Musa finished with 11 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.

“She was in the right spot, tracking the rebounds,” Napa High head coach Taylor Willis said. “I thought she had some really good putbacks.”

Sofia Tinnon (7 points, 5 rebounds), Isabella Jasso-Nelson (5 points, 7 rebounds), Joy Bradbury (4 points, 1 rebound), Chloe Dinsdale (3 points, 2 rebounds), Jemma Ceja-Delgado (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Evelyn Guia-Flores (1 point) rounded out the scoring for Napa.

Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe was happy to send his six seniors, including Katy Gibbs, out with a victory over their rival in their final home game after all they’ve been through the last few years in an anything but normal world.

“I was here when they got here,” said Donohoe, who is in his sixth season at the helm, “so I’m starting to know these kids the whole time they’re in high school. That’s really cool because you make relationships, form relationships, and it’s a great group of kids. It's been a challenging few years with everybody’s life with what’s been going on. But they’ve shown up to practice and worked hard day after day, when it’s probably easy to just give in to all the circumstances that we’ve all been under, and it shows when they’re out on the court.”

The Crushers jumped on their rivals right away, going on an 8-0 run early in the first quarter, and never looked back.

“Shots were going down. We were playing good, hard defense,” Donohoe explained. “We played all seniors the whole first quarter and the whole third quarter and finished the game out.”

The fast start by Vintage was something Willis was expecting.

“Vintage always comes out very aggressive, and I did tell my team that that was going to happen. They knew from our last two games that that was what was gonna happen,” Willis said. “But I think just the nerves of Big Game always got to us this season. It’s usually to both teams, but we had a hard time catching the ball, balls were getting thrown at feet. Vintage was doing the same thing, but they were capitalizing on our mistakes when we weren’t capitalizing on their mistakes.”

Another key was the rebounding battle, which Vintage won 34-29.

Napa (1-21, 0-8 VVAL) still put forth a pretty good effort. At the end of the third quarter, the Grizzlies had cut their deficit to 12 points and still had a shot at winning the game.

“They played great,” Willis said. “It might have been the fact that we had a week off. Maybe that's what it was — they just desperately needed a week off. But I think they all came out excited to have their last Big Game and did some really good things.”

Napa, which has a five-game week, visits Petaluma on Tuesday, hosts first-place Casa Grande on Wednesday, visits Sonoma Valley on Friday, and hosts American Canyon on Saturday.