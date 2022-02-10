Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Vintage ends Justin-Siena's six-game win streak, 50-34

Though she’s just a junior, Leire Riestra has had a huge impact on the Vintage High girls basketball team this season.

In what could’ve been her final game in a Crusher uniform, the international student from Spain stole the show with a game-high 13 points as well as 5 rebounds and a blocked shot as Vintage beat Justin-Siena 50-34 on Wednesday night.

Even more impressive was the fact that Riestra scored 11 points in the second half while making 2 of 4 shots from the line.

“I was definitely more confident, and I just thought to myself ‘I just have to win,’” Riestra said as to what changed for her in the second half. “So I just have to get to work.”

The Crushers (15-11, 7-5 VVAL) ended Justin-Siena’s six-game win streak in the Vine Valley Athletic League and kept the Braves (15-9, 8-3 VVAL) from tying Casa Grande (10-2 VVAL) for the league title.

Lizzie Qui also had a nice game for the Crushers, finishing with 11 points and 3 rebounds.

“She’s really important,” Riestra said of the senior. “She’s our point guard, and I just feel like she’s a really good driver, and really opens things up for us.”

Liv Hedberg (7 points, 2 rebounds), Kate Kerr (6 points, 6 rebounds), Eden Wood (6 points, 8 rebounds), Ella Pridmore (5 points, 1 rebound) and Rachel Galvin (2 points, 6 rebounds) also scored for Vintage.

It was a pair of runs at the bookends of the game that tilted the victory in the Crushers' favor. In the first quarter, they immediately seized control by reeling off a quick 6-0 run.

Vintage also was able to finish strong when it mattered the most, as it went on an 11-0 run that bumped the margin to double digits.

“We threw a couple of different zones out,” Donohoe said of the defensive scheming. “We went from 13 (half-court trap) to basically a 2-1-2 flying around. But more importantly, we played full-court man-to-man in that last six minutes — and you saw the results.”

Both times, Vintage used its full-court man-to-man defense to fluster Justin-Siena.

Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said Vintage’s pressure disrupted his team down the stretch.

“Their pressure clearly bothered us,” he explained. “I think their pressure sped us up and made us lose our fundamentals, and they made shots — and all credit to them. They finished that game a lot stronger than we did and deserved to win.”

The Braves were able to take their first lead in the game when Mary Huen converted a layup with 6:10 left in the third quarter.

But on an uncharacteristic night offensively, Justin-Siena had no scorer finish in double figures.

Charmaine Griffin led with 7 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Cassie Richardson (6 points, 5 rebounds), Megha Jackson (6 points, 3 rebounds), Jordan Washington (5 points, 9 rebounds), Isabella Wright (5 points, 5 rebounds), Bella Balmaceda (3 points) and Mary Huen (2 points, 6 rebounds).

The Crushers are in fourth place and would tie American Canyon for third place if the Wolves (17-7, 7-3 VVAL) lose at both Justin-Siena at 5:30 p.m. Friday and at Napa High at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Justin-Siena needs to win Friday’s Senior Night game against American Canyon to keep the Wolves from sharing second place with the Braves.

Having all finished behind champion Casa Grande, Justin-Siena, Vintage and American Canyon will all find out Sunday if they’ve made the North Coast Section playoffs with at-large bids.

The Crushers avenged last month’s home loss to Justin-Siena, earning a split with the Braves for the second season in a row.

“It was very important,” Donohoe said. “It was our probably last game unless some miracle happens that we get an at-large. This is the team that I knew we were. We’ve had a pretty good run these last couple of weeks, and you can’t convince me that we’re not the best team in this league — even though our record doesn’t show it. Things didn’t fall our way for one way or another, and nobody is to blame. When we get it going, we’re pretty tough to deal with.”