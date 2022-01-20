Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Vintage fires on all cylinders in Big Game victory

It’s always nice when a basketball team plays such intense defense early on that it seals the outcome.

In Wednesday night’s Big Game, that’s what the Vintage High girls did as they cruised to a 64-19 victory over host Napa High in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The Crushers (10-8, 2-2 VVAL) gained a 17-point edge in the first quarter thanks to a full-court press that flustered the Grizzlies (1-16, 0-4 VVAL).

It was something Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe was pleased to see from his squad, which turned in both a season high for points scored and a season low for points allowed in this game.

“We knew they were gonna come out with a lot of energy. It’s a Big Game, there's a lot going on, and we just needed to withstand that initial surge,” he said. “We wanted to be the team that set the tone with energy and defensive pressure, and that’s about as good as we can play full-court right there.”

One of the main beneficiaries of Vintage’s press was guard Liv Hedberg. The senior finished with 11 points and a rebound while making 1 of 4 free throws. She did most of her damage in the second half.

“You know, always in the second half is where my energy just peaks,” Hedberg said. “In halftime, I kind of always self-talk and just encourage myself more to keep driving, and just be quick on my feet.”

Hedberg had plenty of reason to be thrilled with the victory considering that, including a 57-25 win over the Grizzlies at their Wine Valley Tournament, the Crushers have swept Napa on the road this season.

“As a senior, it feels good,” Hedberg said of winning her final two games at Messner Gym. “I mean, this is my last time playing in this gym and for the juniors on our team — some of them — this is their first, so it feels good to win as a team.”

Leading the way for the Crushers was Leire Riestra. The junior center finished with a game-high 15 points, making 4 of 6 free throws, and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Rachel Galvin scored 8 points and corralled 4 rebounds. Gianna McDaniel finished with 6 points, all of which came in the second half. Lizzie Qui scored 5 points and had a rebound. Kayla Cleveland also scored 5 points and grabbed a rebound. Katie Gibbs scored 3 points and collected 4 rebounds, Ella Pridmore had 3 points and 2 rebounds, and Eden Wood scored 3 points and brought in 5 rebounds.

Napa High was led by senior Sofia Tinnon with 9 points, including 3 of 6 free-throw shooting, and 4 rebounds. Julie Ramirez converted 4 of 5 free throws and grabbed 4 rebounds. Isabella Jasso-Nelson scored 4 points and had a rebound, and Nadia Ali-Musa made both free throws and grabbed 4 rebounds.

“Julie Ramirez played her heart out,” Napa High head coach Taylor Willis said. “She played super hard and I’m super proud of that.”

Vintage will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when it visits American Canyon. The last time the teams met, Jan. 3, visiting American Canyon beat Vintage 53-38. Napa has the league bye on Friday but will host Granada-Livermore at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Grizzlies’ next league game is at home Wednesday against Sonoma Valley.