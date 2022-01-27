Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Braves sweep Wolves, prep for Vintage

The Justin-Siena girls soccer team shut out American Canyon for the second time this season Wednesday night, 3-0, in a Vine Valley Athletic League home game at Dodd Stadium.

Shutting out the Wolves twice is something neither Casa Grande, Napa nor Vintage will be able to do this season, as they were all scored on in their first games against American Canyon.

Wrapping up the clean sheet was senior goalkeeper Alexis “Lexi” Barlas, a third-year varsity player for the Braves, with an extremely difficult feat.

With just a few seconds left, she blocked a penalty kick for the first time this season for Justin-Siena (8-4, 4-2 VVAL).

“She made a big-time save. We’re pretty excited for her,” Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “She kept a clean sheet, which is good for us. I’m happy about that.”

Barlas got help with the shutout from the Braves’ defenders — senior Katherine Heffernan, juniors Olivia Janerico and Patricia Castillo, and sophomore center backs Mariel Caballero-Emana and Gabriela Ryan.

Jillian Fischer scored the first goal on an assist from fellow senior Tessa Salvestrin about the 15th minute. On a Janerico corner kick, Salvestrin followed in a shot that had caromed off the American Canyon goalkeeper for a 2-0 halftime lead. Salvestrin closed the scoring by converted a penalty kick midway through the second half.

“Olive was consistent all night,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Belinda Halloran said. “She’s a left back, a left wing, and she can play with both feet. She’s very versatile, a great athlete. She’s a multi-sport athlete, so we utilize her everywhere.”

That’s exactly what the cross country-soccer-lacrosse standout is, Branagan-Franco said.

“She’s kind of a utility player for us. She gets to play a little bit of the attack, a little bit of defending, a little bit middle,” he said. “It’s kinda more the situations that we’re in and we can kind of utilize her in that way to make sure that we can keep everything well connected.”

On the other sideline was Wolves head coach Amadeo Maldonado, whose daughter attends Justin-Siena and who assisted with the Braves’ boys soccer program when it was the North Coast Section Division 2 playoff runner-up in fall 2010 and after. That program wouldn’t make the playoffs again until Halloran coached the boys to the playoffs in 2019-20.

“He’s been around for quite a bit of time, he’s always a hard worker, and he coached here,” Branagan-Franco said. “He’s got the right idea and mentality.”

American Canyon (2-10, 0-7 VVAL) is struggling but lost by only a goal to Napa — just like Vintage (6-6-5, 2-3-3 VVAL), which Justin-Siena hosts at 6 p.m. Friday.

“He’s got a great attitude,” Halloran added. “Whenever we play AC, they always have a big heart and they always play 100%. They can never be discounted, and that was the mentality the girls had going into this game.”

The Wolves’ penalty kick happened after they had spent about the last 20 minutes of the game in Braves territory.

“This game was preparation for Vintage on Friday, but we never underestimate AC because they always have so much grit, and we really respect that,” Halloran said. “They’re great fighters, and full credit for that probably goes to their coach. I’ve had previous club players play for AC last year, Cyrene Paez and Tanya Rivas, and they always had great attitudes. I think AC is definitely coming through. They always give us a great game.”

Friday’s home game will be Senior Night for the Braves, who have never beaten the Crushers but have tied them a few times. They then host Napa at 4 p.m. Saturday and visit the Grizzlies at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. Monday.

“It is a very important chunk of the season for us,” Branagan-Franco said. “We’ve still got to clean some things up to prepare for Friday because we know that’s going to be a big battle. We’ve got some work to do from when we last played them. ht. It’s an important game in general and just to see our own progress. We want to continue to excel and progress.”

Halloran likes the chances for the Braves, who haven’t had a tie all season.

“We’re going to play a lot better than how we played the last time we played Vintage. Let’s just say that,” she said. “We’re going to bring it. It’s going to be a game everybody should come out and watch.”

American Canyon girls soccer will be featured in the Register next week.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.