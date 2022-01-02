Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Grizzlies hope to end 9-year playoff drought

Before the Napa High girls soccer team begin a 22-day holiday break from games that ends this week, its veterans and newcomers were finally beginning to jell under new head coach Jarred Pearce.

The Grizzlies (2-4) are scheduled to return to competition at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when they visit Casa Grande for their Vine Valley Athletic League opener.

Napa closed out its preseason on Dec. 14 with a 1-0 loss at Vanden, a strong program that placed second in the Grizzlies’ former Monticello Empire League two years ago and made the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

“This was a tough game for us since it was finals week and we had six starting players that couldn’t be at the game due to finals,” Pearce said. “The girls are student-athletes and school must be their first priority. We had two players come up from JV to help us and give us a sub to work with on the bench.”

The night before, Napa had give Pearce plenty of hope in a 5-1 home win over Wood, matching its scoring output in a season-opening 5-4 win at Pittsburg.

Third-year varsity starter Ava Dominguez, a senior striker, had a hat trick and an assist. Freshman Monique “Mo” Diaz added one goal and an assist, and the Grizzlies benefited from an own goal by the Wildcats. Napa also got assists from junior left wing Haven Domecus, sophomore attacking midfielder Devyn O’Donnell and junior attacking midfielder Eleanor “Ella” Turjanis.

“The game was absolutely fantastic,” Pearce said. “The girls played really well with what we’ve been working on in practice. They possessed the ball really well and finished. This was one of our better games of the season.

Ava turned in a really good individual effort with some of her goals up top, Mo accompanied her up top as co-striker and there’s no way anyone watching this game knows she’s a freshman. She played out of her mind.”

He was especially pleased with the play of his other freshman, defensive midfielder Ella Brandon, and junior left wing Madeline McCarthy.

“Ella filled in at left back and Madeline at right back, which are not their true positions. But they are great athletes with great awareness and they really, really added a lot to our defensive line, which needed a little bit of an upgrade,” he explained. “You would have never known they weren’t defensive backs. They played a really, really nice game.”

Napa has a team of older players. Of the Grizzlies’ 24 players, 21 will be graduating this year or next. However, most of them hadn’t played a varsity game until this winter. Only five of the 11 seniors and five of the 10 juniors had varsity experience before this season.

Along with Dominguez, the returning seniors are Isabella Berger (left back), Phoebe Smith (left back), Sadie Carpenter (left wing) and Ninel Felix de Leon (goalkeeper). New to the varsity are seniors Virginia Belcari (right back), Alessie Palmieri (right wing), Adele Piredda (left wing), Daniela Vargas Rubio (right wing) and Martina Villanelli (striker).

Along with Turjanis, the juniors back on the varsity are Sophia Haggard (center back), Kiersten Hansen (center back), Ariel Nunez (goalkeeper) and Angelina “Gigi” Oggenfuss (defensive midfielder).

New to the varsity are juniors are Alexiana Alvarez (right back), Marissa Blackwood (right wing), Quincy Frommelt (center midfielder), Domecus and McCarthy.

With O’Donnell also back, that makes 11 varsity returners.

Napa hasn’t had a postseason since spring 2013, when it opened the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs with a 4-0 loss at St. Francis in Sacramento.

“One of the challenges with a program that hasn’t made it in the playoffs in a while is trying to reset the culture and winning mentality,” Pearce said. “The players need to believe in themselves and the system and style we are trying to play. This is a team of outstanding athletes and full of individual talent. The goal now is to get them to play more as a team and understand each other’s roles and how to play to their strengths.

“Aristotle wrote, ‘The whole is greater than the sum of its parts,’ and this idea is critical to our success this season. I am impressed with the character I have seen from this team so far. The on-field chemistry is growing and they are really starting to see the potential. We had a bit of a struggle during the preseason with a few game cancellations, new coach, new methodology, and some players in new positions. But we are excited and ready for the season to start now, we are in top form.”

Pearce grew up playing club soccer for Ajax in Modesto and West Villa in Portland, Ore.

“I had the pleasure of playing in some of the nation’s top tournaments, such as the Dallas Cup and indoor nationals and even attended regional camps for the Olympic Development Program.”

Because of injury, he had to stop during his senior year. But he returned to the game as a coach, earning a USSF D license and coaching with the Napa United Academy for the last few years. He said he found out about the Napa High opening from Gavin Taylor and Arik Housley of Napa United.

“It's a small soccer community in Napa, so word spreads fast,” he said.

It’s big enough to where he had to get to know his Grizzlies quickly, having been hired a little over three month ago.

“This is my first year coaching these girls, so learning their personalities and natural tendencies, where they want to play, and how we should play, has been a bit of a journey,” he said after the Wood game. “People come from different clubs where they play in different systems, so it’s trying to put all the pieces together. The laws of the game are the same, so it’s about trying to find what the perfect combination is. We have been experimenting game by game to find that sweet spot and today I think is the culmination of all that. It really showed on the field.

“Where we were four games ago to where we are now, we’ve learned a ton. We’ve come a long way. We are definitely getting better, so I have great confidence as far as this season.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this story.

