Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Napa holds off Vintage, snaps Big Game skid , 2-1

Gallegos said he wasn’t too worried that the final score would be yet another tying goal in this storied series.

“I know they have good free-kick takers and they were really working us on the left side and really catching us a little flat-footed at the end," he said. "But I was confident that as we were getting a little tired that we would adjust defensively. Not that it was in the bag. I was just confident that they weren’t too rattled by that goal.”

Ayala, asked if he thought the Crushers seemed nervous, said he had six freshmen on the field at times.

“They’re a little young, but no excuses,” he said. “They’re up here (on the varsity) for a reason. I’m really happy with where this team is at for the next couple of years.

“I’m really proud of the way the girls played. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. We just didn’t execute when we needed to, and that’s what it comes down to. Everything that we talked about leading up to this game, we executed. We created chances to score, we were pretty tight in the back. My respects to Napa. They scored and we couldn’t. (Nunez) is a good leader back there for them, always directing traffic.”