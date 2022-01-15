Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Napa rallies past Vintage in second half for 2-1 Big Game win

The Napa High girls soccer team has a two-game Big Game win streak for the first time since 2018 after matching last May’s score with a 2-1 victory over Vintage on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

“I was just trying to get the ball to my feet. We were trying to get the ball overhead so I could get a tap-in, but that was getting really difficult because they were having the ball most of the time,” Dominguez said. “So setting up for those perfect passes was kind of hard. In the end, it really came down to short passes and individual efforts of working up from the back.”

Ava Dominguez, who had to sit out the Big Game in May because she had been injured in a collision with a goalkeeper in a previous game, was the hero this time thanks to some nifty passing by teammates.

Madeline McCarthy brought the ball up the Napa sideline and passed to Devyn O’Donnell, who drew away Dominguez’s defender and passed to her in the corner. Dominguez tapped the ball to the right of the same defender and bent a 30-yard shot over the outstretched hands of Vintage goalkeeper Sophia Martin and into the right side of the net. She soon found herself at the bottom of a pile of teammates.

“It feels really good,” Dominguez said of helping the Grizzlies improve to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the VVAL.

A few minutes before Dominguez’s goal, Vintage standout Sofia Reiswig had booted a free kick from the same spot at the other end. Her shot also made the goalie leap high, but Ariel Nunez brought it down.

It was the last major threat by the Crushers (4-5-4, 0-2-2 VVAL). Just before the final whistles, Nunez grabbed a long, high-bouncing attempt, crossed her arms over it and did a belly flop as if she’d had to dive for it.

Napa’s back line of Ruby Woodland, Ella Brandon, Kiersten Hansen and Phoebe Smith stopped a lot of Vintage attacks before shots could be attempted.

Dominguez said communication on the field was strong on a night when Grizzlies head coach Jarred Pearce couldn’t be on hand.

“We have a lot of new players, a lot of underclassmen, and it was really hard because our coach has COVID right now,” Dominguez said. “We had to work with a lot of people we weren’t really comfortable with, but we got it going.”

A 2-1 score is becoming the standard for the boys’ Big Games. On Thursday night, Vintage beat Napa by a 2-1 score for the third straight Big Game and for the fourth time in the last five Big Games. The Crusher boys have won 10 straight in the series, but the last five — and only the last five — have been by single-goal margins.

Vintage) hosts Justin-Siena at 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium. The Braves (6-2, 2-0 VVAL) haven't had any ties yet, but have been on both sides of a 3-2 score.

Napa's next scheduled game is at Petaluma at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Trojans (4-2-3, 1-0-2 VVAL) have allowed only 3 goals all season. After three straight scoreless ties, they won 4-0 at American Canyon on Friday night.

