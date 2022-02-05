Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Rivals settle for 2-2 tie in wild Big Game

The Vintage and Napa High girls soccer teams battled to a Vine Valley Athletic League tie, 2-2, for the fifth time in seven Big Games on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Explosive senior Ava Dominguez scored for the Grizzlies (6-9-1, 4-5-1 VVAL), who led 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 early in the second half, before Vintage (7-7-6, 3-4-4 VVAL) came back with goals from a pair from sophomores.

On a corner kick, Payten Mills collected a cleared ball and slotted it with her right foot inside the top corner of the net from 18 yards out to tie the game.

From there the Grizzlies tried to hang on for their second 2-1 Big Game win of the season, and they very nearly did.

In stoppage time, Vintage junior Isabelle Rodriguez found a gap between the first line of pressure and passed the ball to the feet of Ellie Vasquez-Zimmerman. The ball rebounded off one of Napa’s defenders and back to Vasquez-Zimmerman, who drilled the ball inside the first post for the equalizer.

“It was a pretty good game, intense, and luckily we were able to come back,” Vintage head coach Miguel Ramirez said. “The girls showed a lot of character, so that was the big takeaway. The main objective tonight was to get them to bounce back and realize that the potential that they have, and they did a really good job.”

It was the first tie of the season for Napa (6-9-1, 4-5-1 VVAL), which has had eight games decided by a single goal and won three of them.

“We didn’t really play our strongest game,” Grizzlies head coach Jarred Pearce, adding that he didn’t think the Crushers did either. “I think the emotions of the Big Game really were affecting both teams. I’ve seen both teams play and tonight they were feeling the pressure of Big Game — lots of fans in the stands, we had a band here, there’s cheerleaders. There was a lot going on, so I really think they were affected by a lot of that, but we fought really well. It was a good battle from both teams.”

He was pleased with Dominguez, a third-year starter.

“Ava had some really good individual effort to create her chances. She missed a couple but she put in one of the goals,” he said. “All of our midfield showed really strong, and we played two keepers (Ninel Felix de Leon and Ariel Nunez) and both had really strong showings tonight as well. It’s always hard having a roster with two keepers on it — who do you play? — but it’s great to have two strong ones.”

Napa has two chances left to secure a winning season, 6 p.m. home games at Memorial Stadium on Monday against Sonoma Valley and Wednesday against Petaluma.

Vintage, which beat Sonoma Valley 2-1 at home this past Wednesday, will finish up at American Canyon this coming Friday night.

