Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Vintage rolls 4-1 in Big Game after Napa equalizes early

It’s been nine years since the Vintage High girls soccer program has won a league championship.

How long is that? Well, second-year Crushers head coach Miguel Ramirez graduated from high school only a year before that spring 2014 season.

Vintage what last Thursday what it hopes was just a wake-up call, a 1-0 Vine Valley Athletic League loss at Petaluma that dropped it into second place behind Casa Grande. But the Crushers kept themselves in the pennant race with their second straight league win Tuesday night, 4-1 over crosstown rival Napa High at Memorial Stadium, for a Big Game season sweep.

The tenacity and patience of juniors who have another season to end the league-title drought but are playing like they want it this year are the reason Vintage (9-7-2, 7-1-1 VVAL) is just a point behind Casa (7-3-3, 7-0-2 VVAL) in the standings.

They include all three juniors who scored against Napa. After Leila Newberry put the Crushers on the board in third minute, Grizzlies standout Ella Turjanis took just two minutes to equalize with Napa’s first goal against Vintage this season.

It remained 1-1 until Reiswig got a pass from freshman Maia Goss and shot from between defenders into the left side of the Napa net for a 2-1 lead with three minutes left in the half. Moments into stoppage time, Ellieana Vazquez-Zimmerman dribbled right at the Grizzlies’ goal, beat a defender, and spun a shot well inside the left post for a 3-1 lead at the break.

Reiswig added her second goal with 24 minutes left, from a swarm in front of the net.

She also had a brace in the first Big Game, both goals in a 2-0 win over Napa.

Asked how she stays composed in such must-win or emotional games, she said

“Just having trust in my teammates and knowing that they’re going to get the job done as well,” she said. “Doing my part and trusting everybody else is going to do theirs.

“The loss to Petaluma was a tough game, but we needed that little wake-up call to get us going. I think we’re going to put it together for our next game (against the Trojans) and be stronger. It was definitely a shock for us. Because of their (three league losses), we went into that game a little too confident. I definitely think that we can (win out in league). We haven’t won league since before I was here, so we want bring a title back to Vintage.”

The Crushers kept the ball in Napa (3-9-5, 1-6-3 VVAL) territory most of the night.

“That’s the style of play that I’m trying to instill in these girls — keep the ball as much as we can and eventually that will create chances for us,” Ramirez said. “That’s the method I was raised with and the way that I like to play soccer. It’s paying off for them. We have the players that can do it. They’re looking really good. It’s just a matter of keeping it up until the end of the season.”

The loss to third-place Petaluma means Vintage likely needs to win out, though all three of its remaining league games are at Memorial Stadium, and the Crushers have a week to prepare. Next week, they host American Canyon on Tuesday, Casa Grande next Thursday, and Petaluma on Saturday. They were 1-1-1 against that trio of opponents in the first half of league, including a scoreless tie at Casa, but all they can do it try to knock them off one at a time.

“The loss to Petaluma was unfortunate. I missed that game (because of a red card), but I think it was good in the sense where we woke up a little bit and they understood that we have to play hard every single game,” Ramirez said. “We were able to come up with two wins right after that over Sonoma Valley and Napa, so they responded well. It gives us the momentum and energy that we need to continue toward the objectives that we want to accomplish.”

In Vintage’s 3-1 win at Sonoma Valley on Saturday, Reiswig scored the Crushers’ first and third goals and Vazquez-Zimmerman had the second one.

Vazquez-Zimmerman, who leads the Crushers in assists, dazzled fans with her ability to beat defenders with nifty footwork without losing the ball.

“She’s been consistent throughout the whole season, even last year,” Ramirez said of Vazquez-Zimmerman. “She played a hell of a game with a lot of energy tonight. She’s able to find and attract players towards her and then she can give the ball to the open teammate — whenever it’s needed, and whenever she’s able to go 1v1 she’s able to do that as well. She’s versatile in that way. She has that ability to read the game very well.”

Reiswig figures she’s scored about 20 goals so far this season.

“It’s just a matter of putting her in the right spaces, giving her the opportunities to be seen,” Ramirez said. “We have a lot of players who can play the ball and pass it and find the wide-open man, so if she scores it’s a whole-team effort, the same as if somebody else scores. We’re doing it all as a team, so it’s just a matter of whether we can find the right play and the right time. She happens to be at the right time most of the time, so that’s why she’s able to get so many of the goals.”

With last-place American Canyon (5-10-1, 0-8-1) coming to town to face the Crushers next Tuesday, the last thing Ramirez wants his team to think it’ll be an automatic win.

“I told them before tonight’s game ‘we have four matches left’ and tonight they got the job done so we have three left. That’s our mindset,” the coach said. “They know what to do in every match to be able to accomplish it. Just take it one game at a time, one play at a time, and we should do the job.

“I’m not sure when we last won league. All I know is it’s been a long time since they’ve had the opportunity to do well.”

The Grizzlies are done after visiting Petaluma this Thursday and Sonoma Valley next Thursday, so they were hoping the early goal by Turjanis would spark some Big Game payback.

“In Big Game, you take everything off the table. It’s a fight to the end,” Napa head coach Adrian Guetter said. “Even though the score says 4-1, you watch how these girls play on both squads and nobody quits. Nobody stops playing. This is what a rivalry should look like.

“Vintage kept the pressure on us and we had to continue to fight back. Our attack in the first half, we kept at them, but at halftime it’s a 3-1 game. We always tell the girls, the most dangerous lead is a two-goal lead because the team on top can become complacent or think they have it in the bag. They left it all on the field tonight, especially our 12 seniors in their last Big Game. I made sure every senior got time out there tonight.”

Guetter was proud of his players for grinding it out until the final whistles.

“I’ve never seen this team look defeated,” he said. “I’ve got girls who will grind for 80 full minutes out there for me and not even think twice about it. Sonia Mitchell, who played center back with senior Kiersten Hansen, is just a junior and she was one of those hustlers out there tonight.”

In the final minutes, Turjanis received her second yellow card and thus a red card — and a spot on the bench the rest of the night. Guetter gave her a first bump to pick up her spirits as she arrived at the sideline.

He said Turjanis doesn’t have to sit out a game because she got a “soft” red card, as a result of two yellows rather than a “violent red,” which would be a three- to five-game suspension.

“A lot of times you get a player who gets a red card and it can crush them, and I don’t want it to crush them,” the coach said. “It’s unfortunate. We can’t control the refs and we can’t control the calls that are made. In an instance like that in a physical game, which it always is when we play Vintage, I want her to know she worked your butt off for me all game, it didn’t go our way, and she got her second yellow, but we’ll be back at it on Thursday.”

The Vintage JV won 2-1.