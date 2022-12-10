Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Vintage's first win is Vanden's first loss, 2-0

The Vintage High girls soccer team seemed to take a beating in the first six games of its brutal preseason, going 0-5-1 with its closest loss being by two goals.

The Crushers, having lost 5-0 at Monta Vista in Danville on Wednesday, welcomed undefeated Vanden into Memorial Stadium on Friday night. The Vikings had beaten Napa, American Canyon and Benicia and were looking to add Vintage to the list.

But the Crushers showed how much they had learned from losing to teams with a combined record of 13-1-5. Keeping the ball in Vanden territory most of the night, they scored in each half and pitched a shutout of their own in their first win of the season, 2-0.

“We were a bit flat at the beginning, but the girls were able to bounce back,” Vintage head coach Miguel Ramirez said. “We got a little bit more composure in the second half and we started creating more opportunities. With the style we’re trying to teach them is possession, going forward, and the more we have the ball the better we’re doing.”

The Crushers graduated 10 seniors from last year’s 8-8-5 squad, which tied Sonoma Valley for fourth place in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 4-5-3, while Napa was sixth and American Canyon seventh.

But they returned all 11 of last year’s underclassmen and added two seniors, a junior, and six freshmen.

Freshmen don’t usually make the varsity if a school has a JV team like Vintage does and, of course, if they can handle playing against players three years older than them.

Sofia Reiswig had scored five of the Crushers’ six goals coming into Friday’s game and Leila Newberry, a another junior in her second varsity season, added the other one.

But it was sophomore Tona Leon-Avalos’ turn and freshman Riley Mills’ turn against Vanden.

Leon-Avalos put Vintage on the scoreboard after getting a perfectly timed pass from junior returner Ellieana Vazquez Zimmerman from near the sideline at midfield and poking it past the goalkeeper.

Mills added the second goal, further taking pressure off the veterans to carry Vintage’s hopes this year.

“That shows the quality that we have,” Ramirez said of the goals. “When we play with possession soccer, there’s going to be opportunities for various players to score and it just happened to be those players, but it’s just a glimpse of what they’re able to do. It’s just a matter of being more consistent so we can get more opportunities like those.”

The Crushers opened the season with a 3-1 home loss to Montgomery on Nov. 22, getting their goal from Reiswig, before falling 4-0 at Tamalpais on Nov. 28. They tied Vacaville 3-3 on the road Nov. 30, getting two goals from Reiswig and one from Newberry. They fell 6-1 at home to both Berkeley on Dec. 3 and Maria Carrillo on Dec. 5, getting their goal in each game from Reiswig.

Recording Friday’s shutout was freshman goalkeeper Ella Gomez, who also manned the net in four previous games. Against Vacaville and Berkeley, it was freshman Maia Goss goalkeeping in the first half and Leon-Avalos in the second half.

“That’s the whole reason we design the preseason that way. I want the girls to have exposure to a different caliber of soccer to show them that they can compete,” said Ramirez, who returns assistant coaches Meredith Cuevas and Sean Reiswig. “It’s not like we’re getting outplayed by a lot of these teams. It’s just that there’s certain mistakes that we’re creating ourselves that prevent us from winning the matches, but they’re doing well. If they keep the same attitude, grit and desire that they have in these matches, I don’t see a problem going into league.”

Also returning for the Crushers were seniors Riann Palomo, Isabelle Rodriguez and Briana Fallon, juniors Gigi Gerien, Payten Mills and Ava Marks, and sophomore Cami Childers.

The varsity newcomers also include seniors Emaline Reinsimar and Alexis Orozco, junior Ciana Susa, and freshmen Julia Trujillo, Claire Paravicini Mulligan and Bevelyn Rivera.

“Some of them are playing club for Napa United 1839 Academy and some of them are being seen by certain colleges here locally, so we’ll see if they have any opportunities to play at that level,” Ramirez said.

“It’s a young team, but there’s a lot of quality,” Ramirez said. “If there’s quality there, there’s always room for improvement and they’re going to develop. If you look at our schedule, a lot of the teams we have played have a lot of (NCAA Division I and Division II recruits), so it gives these girls a lot of exposure to those types of players. Better yet, a lot of these freshmen have key roles on the team and are stepping up. That’s only going to benefit them in the long run.”

Vintage (1-5-1) next hosts Santa Rosa High at 6 p.m. Wednesday.