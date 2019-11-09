Justin-Siena sophomore Bella Rampa, after getting knocked out of Wednesday’s singles play, teamed with freshman Megha Jackson to win the doubles title Thursday in the Vine Valley Athletic League Girls Tennis Championships.
The pair opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Vintage’s Serena Kastella and Ashley Hall. In the quarterfinals, they met Napa High’s Sophia Kroll and Sophia Mostow, who had defeated Rampa 6-3, 6-3 in the same round in singles. Mostow and Kroll had a head of steam after blanking Petaluma’s Olivia Peachey and Sofia Nadler 6-0, 6-0 in their opener.
Mostow continued to have Rampa’s number as she and Kroll won the first set, 6-4. But Rampa and Jackson took the second set before winning a 10-4 tiebreaker.
Jackson and Rampa won their semifinal 6-1, 6-1 over Vintage’s Grace Christman and Casey LeTourneau, before beating Casa Grande’s Suparna Kompalli and Zoe Vestal in the final, 6-3, 7-5.
They very nearly faced teammates for the title, but Kompalli and Vestal came back to beat Lucia Lanzafame and Ashlyn Mills in the other semifinal, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6) (10-7). The Casa Grande pair also eliminated Justin-Siena’s Roses Newell and Presley Schultz in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 4-6 (10-8).
Mills and Lanzafame opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Sonoma Valley’s Sami Stubbs and Lily Morgan, and beat Petaluma’s Meg Rawson and Maddie Peachey 7-5, 6-3 in the quarters. Newell and Schultz opened with a 6-0, 6-4 win over American Canyon’s Ellie Angold and Katie Ayers.
American Canyon’s Lylah Awad and Genesis Billingsley defeated Casa Grande’s Perla Perez and Ashika Balakumaran 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 before Christman and LeTourneau ousted them, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6 (10-7).
Napa High’s Cameron Wickersham and Julie Solomon lost 6-4, 6-3 in the first round to Rawson and Peachy. Vintage’s Morgan Wright and Rose Mooney lost their opener 7-5, 6-2 to Kompalli and Vestal.
Justin-Siena’s Priyanka Shanker won the singles title Thursday morning, 6-2, 6-4 over Vintage’s Jamie Pope.
After getting a first-round bye, Shanker blanked Kroll in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0, and Vestal in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0. Pope beat Schultz and American Canyon’s Lila Hawes by 6-0, 6-0 scores before giving up a game in a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal win over Mostow.
Also in Round 1, it was Kroll over LeTourneau, 7-5, 6-4, Vestal over American Canyon’s Nyla Maharaj, 6-0, 6-1, Rampa over Christman, 6-4, 6-4, Mostow over Casa Grande’s Maggie Beal, 6-0, 6-1, and Hawes over Sonoma Valley’s Mary Gallo, 6-3, 6-0.
Making the All-VVAL team were Mostow, Jackson, Pope, Rampa, Shanker and Vestal.
Justin-Siena opens the North Coast Section playoffs on Tuesday, against an opponent to be determined Sunday.
Shanker, Pope, Rampa and Jackson will play again on Nov. 18-19 in NCS Individual Tournaments. The Division 1 bracket will be at Mill Valley Tennis Club, and the Division 2 bracket at Napa Valley College.