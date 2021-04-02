Napa Valley Prep Girls Tennis: Braves put exclamation point on VVAL 3-peat

Especially when No. 1 player Priyanka Shanker and No. 2 Bella Rampa were unavailable for one match, forcing the coaches to move players up the ladder.

“The other girls stepped up,” Reilly said. “We told them ‘We don’t have our 1 and 2, and that’s OK — go out there and play,’ and they did and we won. That’s big.”

At first singles Thursday, Shanker rolled 6-0, 6-0 over senior Lila Hawes. At No. 2, Rampa beat Ezrielle Llave 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, senior Ashlyn Mills prevailed over Dorothy Madrio, 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 4, Kendall Manasse downed senior Lauren Wheelhouse, 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, seniors Cameron “Roses” Newell and Lucia Lanzafame won the No. 1 match over Emily Satake and Morgan Crowell, 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Gaya Hauck and Tatum Newell prevailed over Angela Acero and Nicole Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1 and at third doubles, seniors Ines Keller and Julia Best shut out Abbygail Alejandrino and Marlene Razo Diaz, 6-0, 6-0.

The Braves’ other seniors were Kate Bishop, Kathryn Nations and Alexandra Westfall.

If the sport is able to go back to the fall, Monteleone will bring back all but seniors Charlene Maglalang, Wheelhouse and Hawes in five months — and have more preparation than they did this spring.