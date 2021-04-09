Napa Valley Prep Girls Tennis: Crushers down Wolves in finale, 7-0

A battle between two of the top three girls tennis teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League saw visiting Vintage defeat third-place American Canyon, 7-0, in each team’s season finale on Thursday.

The second-place Crushers (10-2) got singles wins from, starting at No. 1, Jamie Pope over Lila Hawes, 6-0, 6-0, Erin Meader over Ezrielle Llave, 6-3, 6-0, Casey LeTourneau over Dorothy Madrio, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9, and Morgan Wright over Lauren Wheelhouse, 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, starting at the top, it was Ashley Hall and Rose Mooney over Katie Ayers and Morgan Crowell, 6-4, 6-2, Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett over Emily Satake and Ariel Legler, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8, and Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart over Elizabeth King and Charlotte Magalalang, 6-0, 6-2.

Vintage head coach Elizabeth Silva, whose team won 6-1 over the Wolves (7-5) last month, was please to see the Crushers go out strong — especially seniors Barrett, Hall, Jonas, LeTourneau, Mooney and Wright.

“Without question an amazing end to a very special season,” Silva said. “All seniors won their very last high school tennis match, with three seniors doing so in thrilling third-set tiebreaks. These girls embody Crusher Pride and Crusher Strong.”