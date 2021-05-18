Napa Valley Prep Girls Water Polo: Braves down Crushers to cap season sweep

The advantages that started in the second frame continued for Justin-Siena. Less than a minute into the third quarter, Blakely perfectly placed a floating shot into the back corner of the net. Menzel added a long-distance shot of her own to pull Vintage within 7-5. But once again the Braves answered back, as Baskerville grabbed her third goal with just under three minutes remaining in the quarter. The Braves extended their lead back to three goals when Fiorito (2 assists, 1 ejection earned) rebounded her first shot and buried the second attempt with 2:28 left in the third.

“I think a lot of how we play is based on momentum,” Borck said. “We are usually a second-half team; we get our momentum in the second half,” Borck said. “Even though they may have scored a couple goals, we can still build off of that momentum and carry it into our offense. The best way to get back at a team is by scoring on them.”

Phinney notched another goal up the middle on an assist from Baskerville to stretch the lead to 10-6. Vintage kept the contest close on Presley Calkins’ floater shot, but Justin-Siena found the back of the net 20 seconds later. Blakely, after a stoppage, quickly threw the ball up to assist Reynolds on her only goal of the game.