The Justin-Siena girls are the only water polo team still alive defeating No. 6 seed Encinal of Alameda, 8-4, in a North Coast Section Division 2 playoff quarterfinal Saturday morning in Walnut Creek.
The third-seeded Braves will play their semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday against No. 2 seed Tamalpais at Acalanes High in Lafayette. The Red-Tailed Hawks are not only former Marin County Athletic League rivals of Justin-Siena, but also the defending section champions in Division 2.
“Tam will be a tough game for us,” said Braves head coach Jane Hansen. “They are fast and have a very deep bench. Their star player, Sam Sternfels, is a force to be reckoned with and it will take us playing as a team to shut her down.
Hansen said her team fared well against Tamalpais during a scrimmage in August.
“It really could be anyone’s game,” the coach said. “It will be exciting.”
Against Encinal on Saturday at the Carondelet Athletics Complex, sophomore center Sarah Reynolds had 3 goals and caused several ejections, senior Meghan Hansen scored 3 goals, and sophomore Maddie Vanoni added 1 goal and several steals.
Also playing well against the Jets were junior Lexi Hollister, who had a good defensive game with several key steals, and sophomore goalie Twyla Borck, who was very poised in the cage while allowing only 2 goals.
“Twyla has shown so much growth this year as a goalie and is really stepping up for us in these big games,” Coach Hansen said.
Amador Valley 8, Napa 4
The 10th-seeded Grizzlies fell to the second-seeded Dons in their NCS Division 1 quarterfinal Saturday evening at Campolindo’s Soda Aquatic Center in Moraga.
Napa (17-6) was led by senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Berryhill, who had 10 blocks with 3 steals, and seniors Emily Dusky and Meena Khan, who each scored 2 goals and combined for 6 steals.
Despite being double-teamed by Amador Valley defender all game, Khan managed to score twice and draw 3 ejections. Another senior, Angelina Adams, had 3 steals and did an excellent job at center defender keeping the Dons’ opportunities from center to a minimum, head coach Ashiq Khan said.
He added that senior Jamie Jory and juniors Maddie Alexander, Tyler Lu and Violet McCaffrey and sophomores Rina Klieman and Keaton Flynn and freshman Quincy Frommelt all played strong minutes on the Grizzlies’ front line.
“Late into the third quarter, we seemed to grind to a halt,” said Ashiq Khan. “They definitely did their scouting and knew to contain Meena. It wasn't for lack of attempts though, as we had 36 shots on goal. Our 11% shooting effort really killed us. Many of our shots were wide or above the cage. They played a well-managed game with some good back-door plays across the goal that caught our defenders out of position.”
The coach said Berryhill had another excellent game in goal.
“She has natural leadership skills that really helped as she coordinated the team on offensive and defensive sides,” he said.
“Our girls played all the way down to the last buzzer and each one of them gave 100% out there in the pool. I really couldn't be more proud of all of our teams this year.”
Khan also head coached the Napa High boys to a winning season this year.
“Our JV teams played in several contests and improved with each game, too,” he said. “More important than our win-loss records, we met many of the goals we set for ourselves on individual and team levels. So we really can look back and say it was a great season all the way around.
“I'd personally like to thank our coaching staff of Will Namnath, Per Casey and Chris Page. Without their dedication to the program, we would have one. My hat goes off to them and all of our players who worked so hard over the last five months.”